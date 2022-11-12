Respect for oneself and for others, mutual help, sharing, transmission of values, waiting, sacrifice: this means living in community. If you add to all this the quiet splendor, the unspoiled nature of Elba, the community takes shape La Mammoletta, which since 2009 has been a beacon of hope for many young people on the island. Boys and girls “victims” of a careless outside world, where selfishness very often reigns supreme and finding someone who extends his hand to you becomes almost impossible. Here, however, there are many hands to help. Like those of the two founders Martha and Stanislaus. By don Antonio Mazzi. Educators who follow and educate these young people to life day by day.

“The community must be an open place, where people feel good and the dynamics are positive, not imposing: where there is imposition there is battle. This is a place of ease and not of discomfort ”, Stanislao points out.

A story within stories

That of Marta and Stani is an existence dedicated to others. Their history starts in the 1970s and is nourished by the “revolutionary” ideas and values ​​which in those years pushed many young people to take an active part. They start with the peaceful occupation of uncultivated lands, the recovery and the establishment of a municipality in Barberino (Florence), and then, after years of hard work, arriving in Elba in 1978. To rest a little: “But we didn’t rest at all – enthusiastically states Stanislao – we took refuge in the cove of Marciana Marina, we set up tents which in a short time were filled with young people who needed us”.

And then the chance encounter with don Antonio Mazzi which in 1990 led to the creation of the Gruppo Exodus. Today, there are about thirty communities scattered all over the world, open communities, seeking constant contact, a network, with the outside world. Small realities, of 15-20 people, because the relationship must be direct, profound and one of mutual trust.

Everyone’s story is different and marked by sufferings, shortcomings. Here, they intertwine with each other forming the “engine” that allows the two founders to continue their “mission”. For 50 years now, together, they have followed this path that enriches and strengthens their bond more and more, united in the embrace of hope towards the creation of a better future.

“The boys enter the community to find a family, they are often abandoned, even adopted children, they are tired of this ‘suicide’ caused by addictions. But the main addiction they suffer from is that of the desperate search for relationships, not for substances ”, adds Stani.

The search for one’s own path

At the Mammoletta the days are marked by the slow pace and silence typical of country life. The boys dedicate themselves to taking care of what they now define as “home” and the vegetable garden.

But there is also much more: sport, sailing, the common room in which to share a tea during the winter evenings or the Saturday pizza made with their hands. The invitation to participate is always there because the sharing is everything.

“The boys, aged between 14 and 22 years, they are here to change course and we try to accompany them, holding them by the hand. Each of them is different and has its potential and peculiarities ”, says Stani, for this reason they follow an individual path of growth by going to school and cultivating their passions. Music, for example, is an essential element in the path of many. How Lorenzo that thanks toperfect pitch he has always played the piano, but here, for the first time, he has the concrete possibility of studying and learning about notes and scores. Interest similar to that of another teenager “who entered the community 15/20 years ago after seven years of psychiatry and now he is an entrepreneur, a great music professional. He stayed with us for only one year, he found a key: heart, belly and head and made the leap, ”Stani recalls.

To make the “notes” of these guys resonate more, a amphitheater – “The place of great confessions”, as Stani defines it – thanks to the contribution of Giorgio Faletti. A space surrounded by greenery, among the surrounding trees La Mammoletta, one of a kind. In which there is theater, mass, meetings with schools.

Another passion that overwhelms many of the young people is sailing, they see it as a prospect for the future. So it was for Valerio: “He really liked going to sea, today he is official on the Costa Concordia”.

“The value of a cabbage is exactly the same as the value of a trip, a trip to sea, to go to school. It is not what you do but how and with what awareness you do it. Sacrifice, care, continuity “. Stani’s words convey all his dedication to helping them find their way again with perseverance and commitment. This has now become a life purpose for him and Marta.

The voices of hope

The voices, the faces of these young people convey a lot: the suffering experienced but also a lot of hope for the future. Hundreds have passed through here. I’m Amira, Simone, Lapo, Andy from America, Lorenzo e Stefano from Milan and many many others.

“This place is giving me so much. In just 3 months I am a totally different person. I’m learning to live with myself, the real one. It is a rebirth. The path goes beyond drug addiction, it becomes a learning of respect for oneself and for others, for work, for what surrounds you – he says Amira (invented name), 16 years old – slowly you discover passions that make you return your self-confidence, that give you something to go on, even outside “.

“This is a community different from many others. In some you do your path in a fairly technical way: you take care of some aspects but leave out many others. Here there is love, Marta and Stani teach us to put passion into what we do – he says Lorenzo, 21 years -. Even if it is tiring, I think that when I finish this path I will be a person with a thousand possibilities ”.

“We are not the different ones, who have made mistakes in life. It is this society that leads us to meet our emotions, which exploits them to our detriment. We should reflect on why we have come to this point and above all on the fact that many do not realize it. Here we are interested, we reflect each other, which outside is very difficult to happen. Let’s give each other a hand, not only for those who have problems or inconveniences, but completely ”, he concludes Simone.

Stani’s appeal

Many activities like this one focus on social work, they are supported by volunteering but also by subsidies that represent a sort of patronage. “If this only means charity, the world will never change. These gestures solve momentary problems but then they can be ends in themselves. If it becomes solidarity then the world begins to change ”. Stani’s invitation is therefore to come “to know the realities, the boys. Touch their stories, their path, what this place transmits. Only in this way can it be create a relationship of mutual help and true solidarity is born “.