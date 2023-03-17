Home Sports VALGEROLA VERTICAL | Sportdimontagna.com
That’s right, the beautiful foot race designed on the mountain pastures of the Bitto Valley will only take place in even years, in odd years the brand new Valgerola Vertical will be staged with departure from Rasura and fixed arrival at the summit of Rosetta.

Given the high organizational level that has always distinguished the Sport Race Valtellina, the Fisky (Italian Skyrunning Federation) immediately wanted to reward Massimo Zugnoni and his staff by assigning them the youth and absolute vertical tricolors. «I admit it, it wasn’t an easy choice – declared the number one of the Sport Race -. But after more than 15 years we needed new stimuli. Following the trend of many other outdoor events linked to the mountain world, our organizing committee has therefore also decided to propose the International Rosetta Skyrace every two years: in even years the long race, in odd years the only up test. The latter, already from the name, wants to be representative of the whole valley». Going into the details, Zugnoni remarked: «The date to mark down is Saturday 2 September. We will leave in the late morning with the junior stage which will reach the Bar Bianco and in the early afternoon it will be the turn of the absolute sector. The logistics have been specially designed to have a large audience at high altitude and a nice post-race party».

Once again the Orobic peaks at the gates of Valtellina will therefore see the best skyrunners compete in a race of absolute prestige. The 2023 Italian specialty competitions will be staged on a very panoramic and spectacular track of 5.3 km (1,240 m in altitude) for the absolute categories and 2.8 km (575 m in altitude) for the under 18s. routes will retrace ancient paths and mule tracks of the Bitto Valley, inside the Orobie Valtellinesi Park.

More information will be available soon on the site www.rosettaskyrace.itwhile registrations will open on July 1st.

