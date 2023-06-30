Home » VALGROSINA TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com
3 distances are planned: 70, 38 and 12 kilometres, which will allow participants, their companions and enthusiasts to discover and experience the Grosio area intensely. The 2023 edition presents itself with a great novelty: the ascent to Mount Storile, the mountain that overlooks the town, at an altitude of 2471 metres; a variant that makes the 70 km route even more exciting and challenging.

The race, with a difference in height of 5000 meters, will start at 5 in the morning to go up and down, skirting enchanting lakes, crossing wild valleys and touching the factories of Grosio. Last year it was the Portuguese André Rodrigues and Bormio’s adoption Elisa Desco who won the queen race: theirs will be the reference times for anyone wishing to aspire to the new record.

The 38-kilometre route, with a vertical drop of 2100 metres, winds through the most spectacular areas of Val Grosina, from Pra del Poda to the little church of Redasco before the descent towards Eita. Twelve kilometers and 850 meters in altitude for the shortest race, in which the athletes will be able to push without having to manage their strength up to climb to 1470 meters and then descend towards the finish line in Grosio.

