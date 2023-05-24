Valladolid – Barcelona 3:1, Barcelona footballers lost the second match after winning the title

San Sebastian managed a 1-0 win over Almeria and moved significantly closer to participating in the Champions League, which they last played ten years ago. The loss of Villarreal in Wednesday’s duel with Cádiz can ensure his promotion.

Valladolid went for an unexpected point gain already in the first half. First, Barcelona defender Christensen scored an own goal, then Larin scored from the penalty spot. Plata made it 3-0 after the break and Lewandowski scored for the visitors in the end.

Barcelona followed up on Saturday’s 1:2 defeat against San Sebastian, which was their first home loss in the league season. Valladolid got their first win after five rounds and left the relegation zone. He is three points behind him in the incomplete table.

San Sebastian’s path to an important victory was made easier by visiting Colombian striker Suárez, who was already sent off in the 36th minute. The Basque team took advantage of the numerical advantage in the first half, when Kubo made his mark in the set-up.

San Sebastian extended their unbeaten run in the top flight to seven rounds. He is eight points ahead of fifth-placed Villarreal in the table, and only a complete failure can prevent him from returning to the Champions League.