VALLEY INTRASCA MARATHON 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

2h47’15”: with this time trial that improves the previous record by 3’35” in this version of the route established in 2019 by Ornati and Borgialli, Luca Ronchi and Roberto Giacomotti won the 2023 Valle Intrasca Marathon. Their victory stems from last year’s edition, when they finished second after leading for a long time: today, with one year more experience, they knew how to manage themselves in the best possible way, hitting the target, with a perfect race conduct. Second position for the Valtellinese Simone Bertini and the Valsesian Michael Dola, who finished in 3h03’38”.

The excellent Simone Esposito and Paolo Dellavesa (Wine&Coffe) finished third in 3h10’07”.

RECORD ALSO IN THE MIXED RELAY

The mixed race saw a great performance by Giulia Saggin and Saverio Ottolini, who stopped the clocks at 3h25’49, improving the time (3h26’46”) of two champions of the level of Elisa Desco and Marco De Gasperi, obtained last year ahead of Saggin/Ottolini.

Second position for the Venetian couple made up of Veronica Maran (daughter) and Stefano Maran (father): 3h29’06” their final time. Third step of the podium for Team Scoppiati (Matteo Lomazzi/Camilla Musetti) in 3h44’52”.

THE FLYING LADYBUGS

Monstrous performances also in the women’s field: Chiara Iulita and Giulia Ronchi covered the 33.750 km for 1,625 m D+- in 3h30’04”, despite an ankle problem for Giulia. If you think that the previous record was 3h57’27”, you understand the level of performance of the “Coccinelle”.

The Val Varaita sisters Enrica and Luisa Dematteis conquered an excellent second position in 3h42’07”, while last year’s winners, Martina Gioco and Chiara Regis (RE-GI) conquered the third place in 3h59’59”.

HALF THE VALLEY INTRASCA, WHOLE FUN

Experience always pays off, even in the Mezza Valle Intrasca (17.3 km for 375 M d+-: Stefano Clemente and Ennio Frassetti (Between Verbano and Ossola) mature athletes able to manage their strength in the best possible way, won in 1h16 ’28”, preceding the Improvvisati (Davide Moglia and Jacopo Paternoster, 1h17’37”) and the couple formed by Simone Iannone and Nicholas Dresti (1h18’29”).

Victory in the women’s field was Veronica Riccio and Alice Grandi (1h34’16”), ahead of Domenica Stelitano and Francesca Sbaffi (Nord&Sud, 1h48’26”) and the couple Alma (Marta Falco and Alessia Beux, 1h51’06”).

The Zeta Millennials, Luca Fumasoni and Gaia Bertolini, won the mixed category with a time of 1h25’11”, ahead of Arianna Matli/Matteo Bianchetti (1h33’12”) and I Peter Pan (Tiziano Sentaterra and Greta Banfi, 1h33’41 “).

In total there were 204 couples who started the Marathon (188 those classified) and 87 those of the Half (82 classified).