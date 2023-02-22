Home Sports VALLEY INTRASCA MARATHON | Sportdimontagna.com
Sports

VALLEY INTRASCA MARATHON | Sportdimontagna.com

by admin
VALLEY INTRASCA MARATHON | Sportdimontagna.com

Once again in 2023, the Valle Intrasca Marathon will feature two routes: Valle Intrasca, the historic one, albeit with various changes over the years, of 33.75 km, with a positive and negative difference in height of 1,625 m, and the Mezza Valle Intrasca , from 17.3 km and positive and negative height difference of 375 m.

Both races will start and finish in Verbania Intra in that Piazza Ranzoni which will increasingly be the fulcrum of the event.

THE REGISTRATIONS

From 15 January it will therefore be possible to register for the Valle Intrasca Marathon both on the website maratonavalleintrasca.it both, this year’s great novelty, directly on the site wedosport.net. An extra service for our participants, who will have the opportunity to register by paying the participation fee also by credit card. Among other things, by registering by March 15, you will be able to take advantage of significant savings compared to the fees for subsequent periods.

THREE DAYS FOCUSED ON SPORT AND THE MOUNTAINS

After the 2022 edition, restarting after a two-year stop due to COVID, the Organizing Committee of the Valle Intrasca Marathon is preparing a three-day event of great effect.

It will start on Friday 2 June with an evening dedicated to outdoor sports, with film screenings and mountain sports champions.

The first edition of the Verbania Outdoor Festival will be held on Saturday 3 June, a day of sport and product testing with free participation.

Sunday 4 June, obviously, the highlight of the three days with the Intrasca Valley Marathon.

You may also like

Purdue And Zach Edey Have Defied Expectations Again....

Accrington Stanley 0-2 Bolton Wanderers: Trotters head to...

Champions: Leipzig-Manchester City 1-1 – Football

Hawks, Landry Fields speaking: Our record is not...

Qatar Open: Andy Murray beats Alexander Zverev to...

“Then I’ll call them, I’ll show them how...

Onana-Dzeko, dispute in Inter Porto. “Shut up and...

Noah Song discharged by Navy, will report to...

Tenways presents the new CGO600 Pro e-bike –...

Trial of the Alvia | Relatives of victims...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy