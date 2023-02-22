Once again in 2023, the Valle Intrasca Marathon will feature two routes: Valle Intrasca, the historic one, albeit with various changes over the years, of 33.75 km, with a positive and negative difference in height of 1,625 m, and the Mezza Valle Intrasca , from 17.3 km and positive and negative height difference of 375 m.

Both races will start and finish in Verbania Intra in that Piazza Ranzoni which will increasingly be the fulcrum of the event.

THE REGISTRATIONS

From 15 January it will therefore be possible to register for the Valle Intrasca Marathon both on the website maratonavalleintrasca.it both, this year’s great novelty, directly on the site wedosport.net. An extra service for our participants, who will have the opportunity to register by paying the participation fee also by credit card. Among other things, by registering by March 15, you will be able to take advantage of significant savings compared to the fees for subsequent periods.

THREE DAYS FOCUSED ON SPORT AND THE MOUNTAINS

After the 2022 edition, restarting after a two-year stop due to COVID, the Organizing Committee of the Valle Intrasca Marathon is preparing a three-day event of great effect.

It will start on Friday 2 June with an evening dedicated to outdoor sports, with film screenings and mountain sports champions.

The first edition of the Verbania Outdoor Festival will be held on Saturday 3 June, a day of sport and product testing with free participation.

Sunday 4 June, obviously, the highlight of the three days with the Intrasca Valley Marathon.