VALLEY OF SIGNS WINE TRAIL 2023

At the speaker’s desk Barbara Mazzali (Councillor for Tourism, Territorial Marketing and Fashion of the Lombardy Region), Lara Magoni (Undersecretary with Delegate for Sport and Youth of the Lombardy Region), Massimo Maugeri (Councillor for the mountain community of Valle Camonica), Diego Invernici ( Councilor Camuno of the Lombardy Region) and Maria Francesca Crea (President of the Darfo City Council) illustrated the strengths of an event which at its debut was able to attract 1430 competitors to the starting line. Once the institutional interventions were archived, Matteo Giorgi, spokesman for the organizing committee, got to the heart of it: «The first big news for 2023 concerns the 18 and 55km races that will take place on Saturday 28 October so as to give athletes and the public a nice evening of celebration at the end of the competitions – he began -. The day after, in the afternoon, the 8 km “short” trials will take place in the competitive and non-competitive formula. With a view to proposing an event that is as inclusive as possible that also involves young people, on the afternoon of Friday 27 we will also propose a promotional circuit competition in the historic center of Darfo for elementary-middle school children”.

Going into details, Giorgi continued: «I would like to remind you that ours is an event that is attentive to the environment: the 2022 edition has been certified carbon neutral with 100% CO2 compensation emitted with carbon credits. For this year we are working to offer a green journey to train athletes. Another thing I would like to draw your attention to is the fact that we will once again propose the maximum number of bibs: 400 for the 55k, 800 for the 18k and 800 for the 8k. The reason? Simple. As athletes we know very well what a runner expects from a good race and we want to give all the competitors an unforgettable weekend». Focusing on passion, territory, flavors and local specialties, Valle dei Segni Wine Trail has managed to sign an important partnership: «We are proud to announce that thanks to the consolidated relationship with Sportland, we have managed to sign a new collaboration with a technical brand of absolute value like Asics. This can only please us; indeed, I admit it, we are really proud of the trust that has been placed in us».

Like last year, three distances are foreseen (55, 18 and 8 km) with as many departures, but a single arrival in the suggestive location of Darfo Bario Terme. «The nerve center of the event guarantees us not only the services necessary for the success of the event, but it will be the postcard with which we will greet our finishers – continued Giorgi -. We are convinced that Valle dei Segni Wine Trail has the characteristics to make the novice beginner fall in love with it, but at the same time to enchant even the most demanding trailer. Those who will not worry about the stopwatch will in fact be able to enjoy the spectacle of rural contexts where man and nature have lived in symbiosis for millennia”.

For more information: www.valledeisegniwinetrail.it

Times to beat:

VALLE DEI SEGNI WINE TRAIL (55KM 2500 M D+)

Diego Angella 5h04’47”, Elisa Pallini 6h04’54”

VALLE DEI SEGNI WINE HALF TRAIL (18KM 950 MD+)

David Magnini. 1h19’53”, Stefania Cotti Cottini 1h45’19”

LAGO MORO WINE SHORT TRAIL (8KM 300M D+)

Nicola Morosini 36’47”, Giulia Lamberti 43’29”