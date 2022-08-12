HEART

Maintain the regional categories in the under 14 and 15, be able to confirm the number of subscribers of the past season (about 220) and make the children of each category grow more and more.

These are the objectives of the Vallorco youth sector, with the head of the youth sector Luigi Pullici who focuses on the technicians of the various formations: “There are two new technicians for next season as regards the competitive section of the youth sector: in the under 19 l ‘coach will be Frediano Turigliatto and in the 14th we will have Marco Moro – says Pullici -. In the other under instead we have reconfirmed all the coaches: in the under 17 there will still be Salvatore Cardamone, in the 16 Andrea Chiantel and in the 15 Davide Veltri. Of all these categories, we will have only two at the Regionals, the under 14 and 15, while the other three will make the provincial championship. Our goal is to qualify as many teams as possible for the regional phase and more generally to make the youth sector grow more and more, according to the first team, as we have been doing for some years now – comments Pullici -. Among the other competitive figures, then, we will have Giovanni Tarro who will continue to hold the role of sporting director ».

As for the basic sector of activity (football school), the technical manager will still be Alessandro Solero, who states: “At the football school level, in the next season we will have three news: as regards the under 13 training, the new coach will be Javier Agliaga, in under 12 the duo Luca Aimonino and Mario Colapietro and in under 11 Fabrizio Petrachi, who will support the reconfirmed Giuseppe Tassone. As for the reconfirmations, in the under 10 we will still have Piero Tarro, Marco Ortu and Alessandro Agasi will lead the under 9, the under 8 will be entrusted to Mauro Giolitto, while the little ones, the under 7 will be followed by Piero Ceretto and Samuele Ponsetto ».

Finally, the Vallorco youth sector has returned from three weeks of Summer camp organized by Uefa A coach Dario Dighera: an additional resource desired by the upper Canavese club, especially in relation to the technical and human growth of every young player, who has learned this way also a new working methodology. –

