HEART

At last Sunday’s triple final whistle against Grugliasco, Vallorco coach Luca Bruno Mattiet greeted and hugged everyone, a bit like a championship victory and instead it was to underline the first championship victory of an excellent Vallorco . Success in comeback against Grugliasco son also and above all of the cuorgnatese group in demonstrating that in the previous four games, the team of sporting director Efisio Cocco had collected much less than it would have deserved.

Mister Bruno Mattiet rejoices: «Our championship can be said to have started on the fifth day with this very important victory against a direct competitor to salvation like Grugliasco – explains Bruno Mattiet -. The guys had an excellent game from all points of view, after dominating in the first few minutes, we went under and it wasn’t easy to digest that punch right away. Instead we showed that we really wanted this victory and everyone gave 100% helping each other for the good of Vallorco. The team needed an initial break-in, we were the last to arrive in a very difficult category and it was normal to pay an initial price. Our real added value is the group – comments Bruno Mattiet – in which everyone is very important, not only on Sunday, but also in training during the week ».

Now, however, at Vallorco it is already time to archive the victory over Grugliasco and concentrate on the next goal, obtaining the three points against Pianezza, another team fighting for salvation: “In football there is no time to celebrate a victory – comments Mattiet – the team must already think about Sunday against Pianezza, where there will be suffering, but our top player will have to emerge once again: the group union that reigns in this dressing room. We want to save ourselves and this is the right path, which all together we must pursue at every single workout. The club in these first weeks of the championship has always been close to us and for us it was very important, because after a defeat, always feeling the trust of the management helps us to continue to move forward with strength and determination ». –