VALMALENCO ULTRA DISTANCE TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

Despite the technicality of the event, the numbers are record-breaking with a growth rate of 25% compared to 2022. The 90 km is sold out, with 250 entries, over 300 on the 35 km, and 48 participants in the relay. To these numbers will be added the young runners of the Mini VUT which last year were more than 300.

Like last year, the 6th edition also officially opened on Wednesday evening with the VUT Alpine Dinner. Authorities, sponsors and supporters met at the multifunctional Spriana for a gourmet dinner with some of the best local chefs. The two-time starred Alessandro Negrini, the starred Mauro Elli, Osvaldo Presazzi, together with the Gualtiero Marchesi Foundation, Cecilia Pircher, Pietro Longhini and Gaetano Coglitore, coordinated by Luciano Cometti, delighted those present with modern recipes that aimed at enhancing the territory and local excellences: «Because our territory must and can express quality – said Alessandro Negrini -, even with events such as the VUT which are excellence for all of Valtellina, not just Valmalenco».

MATTEO ANSELMI THE MAN TO BEAT:

Now the Malenca organizational machine is totally focused on the “long distance” in the shadow of Pizzo Bernina which on Friday and Saturday will see 600 ultra runners from 10 different nations go in search of ancient paths on the mountains bordering Italy and Switzerland. Bibs sold out on the 90km (6000 m D+). Among the 250 members, the man to beat will be the Dinamo Running Team athlete Matteo Anselmi; one that in this start of the season has already strung together several successes on demanding tracks such as the Dolomiti Extreme Trail and Monterosa Walserwaeg. Among the over 300 accredited for the 35 km (2700 m D+) pay attention to Luca Carrara from Bergamo. As always, the VUT audience and stadium cheering will be the added value of an event that unites 15 alpine refuges in a single common thread.

Behind the scenes, more than 200 volunteers and rescue men will monitor the safety of every single competitor, monitoring them along the entire route thanks to a GPS system. From home it will be possible to follow every moment of the race live on the website www.setetrack.it

THE VUT 90 PROGRAM & RELAY

FRIDAY JULY 28

from 9 to 12 and from 14 to 19 delivery of race bibs and race packs at elementary schools in Chiesa in Valmalenco, via Roma

from 20 delivery of bags in the departure area

21.00 entrance on the grid for the starters

10 pm departure to Chiesa in Valmalenco

SATURDAY JULY 29

8 am opening village in Caspoggio

9:30 am expected arrival of the first relay competitor

10 am expected arrival of the first individual competitor

11.00 pm Expected arrival of the last competitor

VUT 35 PROGRAM

FRIDAY 28 JULYfrom 9 to 12 and from 14 to 19 bib delivery to Chiesa in Valmalenco at the Elementary Schools in via Roma

SATURDAY 29 JULYfrom 6 to 7:30 bib collection in Lanzada, Pradaccio

8:30 am Lanzada, locality Pradaccio, entrance to the grid for the participants

9 am departure to Lanzada, locality Pradaccio

13.00 Expected arrival of the first competitor

For more information: www.ultravalmalenco.com

