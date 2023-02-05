All ready for the 50th edition of the Valtartano Ski-Alp. The Orobic Valley at the gates of Valtellina is ready to dress in the tricolor and decree the Italian Fisi 2023 champions for the youth sector.

The very classic Orobic ski mountaineering, one of the oldest on the national scene, after a year away in Alta Valle Spluga due to lack of snow, returns to compete on the border mountains between the provinces of Sondrio and that of Bergamo. Appointment set for Sunday with start at 9.30. After this week’s inspection, the route director, the mountain guide Davide Spini, assessed that the start and finish in the lower Vallunga was not feasible. The athletes from the Arale hamlet will therefore have to cover a part of the transfer with a positive difference in height of about 300m, until they reach the Casera di Porcile. The start of the first race will be given at 9.30; the race course will wind along Alpe Porcile, Alpe Scala up to the Tartano pass.

There will be 6 Italian titles up for grabs: Under 16, Under 18 and Under 20 for Women and Men. The regional competitions for the Under 12 and 14 Female and Male categories will also follow. For enthusiasts, technicians and spectators, the best point to follow will be the Tartano pass, where the athletes will pass, according to the races, even three times.

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 4:

from 17.00 to 19.00: Secretariat opening for distribution of bibs and meal vouchers at Oratorio Tartano.

18.30: Technical briefing at Oratorio Tartano

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 5:

7.00 am: Secretariat opens for distribution of bib numbers and meal vouchers at Oratorio Tartano

9.30 am: Start of the first race in Casera di Porcile

Hours: 12.30: Lunch begins at the Gran Baita and Vallunga restaurant

3.00 pm: Prize giving at the schools in Campo Tartano

For more news on the route and logistics: www.valtartano.com