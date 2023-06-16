VALTARTANO SUMMER RALLY 2023

Leafing through the entry list of the pairs competition, in the men’s field the favorite team to win is the one made up of Fabio Ruga and Iacopo Bravi of the Recastello Radici Group. Role of Outsider for the unprecedented duo Davide Della Mina of Team Valtellina and Luigi Pomoni of Falchi Lecco and the one by Falchi Lecco / Osa Valmadrera with Riccardo Ciresa and Stefano Butti. Another possible protagonist couple will be the one with Gabriele Gaggero and Matteo Porro of the Gsa Cometa.

For women, the Pegarun team of president Giorgio Pesenti with Elisa Pallini and Roberta Jaquin are candidates for victory. In the individual competition, all eyes will be on Francesco Della Torre and Mirko Bertolini of Recastello Radici and on the female role of favorite for the Castelrider rider Cinzia Cucchi, already winner in 2022.

As far as the race course is concerned, the reconnaissance of these days by the president Arnaldo Spini’s boys confirmed the track to be in perfect condition, with the absence of snow, both for the panoramic and technical 23km and 1520m elevation gain, and for the 16km route with a positive elevation gain of 950m. There will be many spectacular sections of the race: the three Porcile Lakes, the Tartano Pass, the Lemma Pass and Cima and Alpe Gavedo, where we invite the warm public to cheer on their heroes.