Valtellina is preparing to welcome the next Winter Olympics in Cortina – Sport Marketing News

Valtellina, together with Milan and Cortina, will be one of the protagonists of the next 2026 Winter Olympics. In this context, the city of Sondrio hosts the first stage of the second edition of the “Winter Games – Hospitality & Development 2023” cycle. The organization and coordination of MC International brings together all the actors involved in the transformation that the territory is experiencing: investors, entrepreneurs, planners, architects and local institutions, with the aim of fulfilling the common task of declining hospitality in a macro and micro, all in the key of sustainability imposed by awareness of climate change. Among the most important themes is the regeneration and enhancement of the territory and its fluid integration with the new architectures in the pipeline. The first stage, Sondrio, precedes Cortina and Milan, successive stages of declination of a sustainable and concrete “tourist engineering” that integrates different territories. “Winter Games – Hospitality & Development was born in 2020 with the deep conviction that the assignment of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Games represents for Italy not only an opportunity for economic development, but also a moment of reflection on our hospitality models ”, speaks Marisa Corso, CEO MC International and creator of the Winter Games – Hospitality & Development project. “For this reason we have created this cycle of meetings, the first in Italy dedicated to these issues. We have involved leading experts in the field of design and architecture, as well as investors, entrepreneurs and institutions, with the aim of understanding what are the redevelopment paths of the tourist and hospitality offer, drawing inspiration from modern international models. We want to create an inspiring environment in which the Olympic opportunities can be seized and a renewal and redevelopment strategy can be developed that goes beyond the event period. To date, the project has aroused great enthusiasm and numerous adhesions in both the public and private sectors, and it is with pride that we announce the Politecnico di Milano among our new sponsoring bodies.” In support of this ambitious project, a Scientific Committee set up by MC International and coordinated by Francesco Scullica, Arch. Full Professor at the Design Department of the Milan Polytechnic, with the aim of facilitating dialogue between the world of tourism and that of design. Among the sponsoring bodies of the Winter Games – Hospitality & Development initiative, the Municipalities of Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo and Sondrio, Valtellina Turismo, the Orders of Architects, Planners, Landscapers and Conservationists of the Province of Milan, Sondrio and Belluno together to the Belluno Dolomites Architecture Foundation, Poli.Design, a consortium company of the Milan Polytechnic, the Arel Association – Real Estate Ladies, FIABCI – International Real Estate Federation and NEWH – The Hospitality Industry Network.