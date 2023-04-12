Valtellina Wine Trail has raised the curtain on the tenth anniversary edition in the evocative Veronese showcase of Vinitaly, the international wine fair. To do the honors Danilo Drocco, President of the Consortium for the Protection of Valtellina Wines: «Valtellina Wine Trail is a unique race that takes place in a unique place. It is designed on the terraces that we normally use to make our Nebbiolo. The nice thing about this event is that it promotes our wines and our territory in the best possible way by bringing 3000 people to the cellar, but at the end what remains is only the imprint of trail shoes. Hosting this event is always a pleasure and we will have fun again this year».

But here’s the news of what is to all intents and purposes the end-of-season event for lovers of running in nature. The number of bibs available rises to 3,500, registrations will open on June 1st. The race on the Valtellina terraces, with title sponsor Salumificio Rigamonti, has landed at Vinitaly to present some of the innovations that will concern the 10th edition of the competition scheduled for Saturday 11 November in its consolidated triple format of 12 km, 21 km and 42 km, with respectively from Castione Andevenno, Chiuro and Tirano and arrival in the heart of Sondrio. Its added value? The route designed for the most part in the rows of vines that form the terraces of the Valtellina Rhaetian coast, without forgetting the passages inside the cellars where the fine wines of Valtellina are produced, and the arrival with the typical lunch for all based on pizzoccheri, rigorously handmade.

Last year the threshold of 3000 competitors from 25 nations was exceeded and for the tenth anniversary the range of offers is expanding even more, to be able to welcome even those who, the Valtellina Wine Trail, have never managed to run it and, above all , live it. To best celebrate this important milestone, the organizing committee has decided to increase the bib numbers available to 3500: 1200 for the 12km, 1300 for the 21km and 1000 for the 42km.

The Valtellina Wine Trail is not a simple competition, but especially the discovery and enhancement of the territory: «We are firmly convinced that our land is unique – said Simone Bertini, president of the organizing committee -. Our vineyards stand on dry stone walls, whose art has been named Intangible Cultural Heritage of Unesco, and we have a duty to preserve them as best as possible. Those who run the Valtellina Wine Trail do not expect to find themselves in a similar context, it is something unique in the world; as the organizing committee we have undertaken to contribute to the protection of this territory, it is a resource to be protected».

The Wine Trail owes its success to the beauty of the landscape, for this reason from this year the organization has decided to support dry-stone walls maintenance projects with a contribution. But the VWT is also synonymous with social inclusion: the non-competitive 3.5 km route for the joelettes, the special off-road wheelchairs, will be confirmed for the second year, so that even people with disabilities can be protagonists of the day and experience the unique atmosphere of the event.

For the 10th edition, the initiative will be further consolidated with some innovations that will be revealed in the coming months. Even the youngest will be involved, after the success of the 2022 edition of the Mini Valtellina Wine Trail, with new initiatives that will have the clear objective of making known, through a foot race among the vineyards, the close bond that has been created between the world of wine and that of running. What date to mark in your diary? Thursday 1st June, when registrations will open for what promises to be a great celebration not only of sport, but of the whole territory and its food and wine.