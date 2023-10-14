Valtteri Kumpuniemi Appointed as Head Coach of Kuopio Palosella Women’s Football Team

Madden Sports Finland Football News – In an exciting development for Finnish women’s football, Valtteri Kumpuniemi, coach of the Western Region of the Finnish Football Association, has been appointed as the head coach of the Kuopio Palosella Women’s Football Team.

Kuopio Palosella has been celebrating a double win this season, and as they turn their attention to the future, they have chosen Kumpuniemi to lead the team in the upcoming season. Kumpuniemi has been serving as the regional coach for the Western Division of the Finnish Football Association for the past two and a half years, where he has made a significant impact.

The new head coach has also served as the Youth Olympic coach at the Tampere Mixed Academy and is a member of Arttu Pitkäkanka’s U19 women’s national team coaching team. Kumpuniemi brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

Expressing his gratitude for his time at Pallloliito, Kumpuniemi said, “My time in Pallloliito was really meaningful and educational. Serving as a regional coach, youth national team coach, and youth academy director in Tampere has enabled me to manage a large coaching team, use knowledge to manage sports activities, and use experts to promote the overall development of players.”

Kumpuniemi also commended the work ethic and professionalism of Pallloliito’s employees, stating that it left an indelible impression on him. He expressed his pride in having the opportunity to work at Palliolito and emphasized the need for continuous development in Finnish football.

Taking over from the successful seasons of Olipeka Ojala and Paulina Mietinen, Kumpuniemi is eager to embrace the new challenges at Kuopio Palosella. He acknowledges the big shoes he has to fill but affirms his commitment to working hard and fostering a culture of openness and directness within the team.

Marianne Miettinen, the Finnish FA’s top football manager, expressed her delight at Kumpuniemi’s appointment. “This is an important step in Valtteri’s career, and I’m happy for him as he will be at the helm of the double title in 2023,” Miettinen said.

She emphasized Kumpuniemi’s expertise, strong work ethic, and desire to develop, highlighting the support and well wishes from the entire Women’s National Team and Player Development team.

Kumpuniemi is set to begin his new role as the head coach of Kuopio Palosella Women’s Football Team at the end of this year. Finnish football fans eagerly await the team’s performance under Kumpuniemi’s leadership in the upcoming season.

