The Real midfielder would have waited for his opponent in the Bernabeu garage and then attacked him. Behind the quarrel is an alleged phrase spoken by Baena: Cry because your child will not be born. Wife’s post: Pain reaches its limit

Fists in the garage. what happened between Federico ValverdeReal Madrid midfielder, e Alex BaenaVillarreal player, at the end of the match lost 3-2 by the Blancos on Saturday 8 April. Tell me now what you said about my son, Valverde would have saidaccording to some witnesses. Furthermore, the two clubs would have confirmed the story. Baena escaped with a swollen cheekbone from the punch.

But what happened on the pitch? The Real player came on in the 59th minute, while Baena started in Quique Setien's formation: the Villarreal midfielder committed a foul on the Uruguayan and a small row broke out. The two, however, would have had a very animated discussion during the Copa del Rey match at the Estadio de La Ceramica on 19 January. And Baena, after a foul, would have told Valverde you are crying because your child will not be born, with his fists on his eyes to mimic the gesture of crying. Words that hurt the Merengues footballer: at that time his wife Mina Bonino was having problems during her pregnancy (now the situation has improved). The wife who then clarified on her social networks: Do I have to explain when they told me that my pregnancy could not continue? We were silent for almost two months waiting for the results to find out if we could continue or not as I already had five months of pregnancy behind me. Grief comes to the limit for a person and I've had enough because they come to ask me about the health dates of the son I'm expecting.

Valverde, therefore, tied all this to his finger. Old grudges that resulted in the match on the 8th April. Moments after the fact Xisco Nadal, a Villarreal executive, posted a message on Twitter (Fede Valverde, pimp and coward), but shortly after was removed. So, instead, Baena: Very happy for the team’s impressive victory in a scenario like the Santiago Bernabeu, but at the same time very sad about the aggression I suffered after the match and surprised by what people say about me. completely false that I said those things. Of the opposite opinion is Valverde: Fede never has problems with anyone and what happened is only due to a very serious thing that occurred before, the reconstruction of his entourage.