There are still three weeks left and we are already thinking about the sold-out. Fly-Up Sport’s first race of the season is filling up with entries. The largest group, as always, is the one dressed in fluorescent pink by the Gaaren#beahero, who will bring something like a hundred athletes along the paths of the Valle d’Azur. Last year the gentle slopes of Valzurio had been covered by a soft layer of snow which, having fallen just the day before the race, had made the panorama nothing short of “magical”, without ruining the track. This year (perhaps) the snow won’t show, given that the valley is already feeling like late spring and that the race will take place on Saturday 29 April. In recent weeks, also thanks to the warm and dry climate, there have been several runners who have already gone to test themselves on the course which, both the Fly-Up team (Poletti in primis) and some volunteers from the GS Nasolino, are cleaning up perfection. Theirs is a very important job, which thanks to this “fine work” ensures its practicability for the whole summer period. A track that is always the same, beautiful and tested: 23 kilometers and 1300 meters of positive difference in height between the woods and meadows of the enchanted valley, which rises on the slopes of Presolana, queen of the Orobie, together with the more modest Timogno, Ferrante, Ferrantino and blum.

The route – Not too long and not overly technical, it’s suitable for starting the season and allows you to build speed, so much so that the first to cross the finish line stay under two hours. Immediately after the start, scheduled from the square of the town of Nasolino, the athletes find themselves facing the first and main climb, which winds for a stretch of about 6.5 kilometers in the woods. A series of ups and downs follows which touch the localities of Dosso, Bricconi, Baita Crus and Colle Palazzo, where the first refreshment point is located. The athletes then pass through Malga Campello, Baita Remescler, Baita Verzuda Bassa, up to the more famous Moschel huts. The last stretch of the race crosses the hamlet of Spinelli, Costa, Valzurio. The finish line is located in the square, in Nasolino… But be careful, you must keep a little breath and good legs until the end, because the finish line is… uphill! Time limit to close the race as a finisher: 5 hours.

The maximum number of athletes on the course is set at 350 and, according to the organizer, we are already quite close.