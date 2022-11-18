Home Sports Van Aert, postponed the return to the cross: in the race in Antwerp on 4 December
The Belgian’s first match against Pidcock and Van der Poel could be in Dublin on 11 December

Wout van Aert’s return to cyclo-cross has been postponed. According to some Belgian media, he should have returned to the race on Saturday the 26th in Kortrijk. However Jumbo-Visma made its program official on Thursday and the 28-year-old from Herentals, 3 times world champion in the past of the specialty, will compete on Sunday 4 December in the Antwerp World Cup. There will be a total of 7 races in which Van Aert will be engaged before the end of 2022. And when, therefore, will we see the first direct 3-way clash with the other two phenomena of this discipline, i.e. the reigning world champion Tom Pidcock and Mathieu Van der Poel (4 career titles for the Dutchman)? The most probable hypothesis at the moment is December 11th at the World Cup test in Dublin, Ireland.

November 17th – 8.50pm

