Van de Beek: Ten Hag is a great option for Man Utd, I can play in different positions

Live it on September 11. In an interview with Manchester United’s official website, the team midfielder Van de Beek talked about the current state of himself and the team. He said that he is starting to feel better and better now.

How does it feel to be a father?

Van de Beek: “Obviously being a father is the best feeling you can have, my girlfriend and I are enjoying it, and we’re really happy with the birth of our daughter.”

Will this give you a fresh start?

Van de Beek: “Yes, of course, new opportunities, new season, I’m happy to be back at this great club, I’m excited.”

You have experienced a lot of changes in the two years here, do you expect stability in the future?

Van de Beek: “Of course, I’m really working hard, so I’m staying positive and I’m going to give it my all. I was injured at the end of last season, so I missed a lot. I could feel it in the first few weeks of pre-season. , but now I’m starting to feel better and better.”

What was your reaction when you learned that Ten Hag took over at Manchester United?

Van de Beek: “He’s really been a great option for this club and I think it’s going to be a good combination in terms of the way the club wants to play. I’m really looking forward to it, we Great success at Ajax, reaching the Champions League semi-finals, we also won some trophies there, so it was a special period. Now we are here with a new chapter and a new challenge, We certainly want to do the same thing here.”

Have you seen Ten Hag’s message starting to reach the team lately?

Van de Beek: “Yes, I still think we can do better, we can improve, we signed some new players, some top players, so of course they help the team improve. We work very hard every day. Training, putting in a lot of time and I’m sure we’re getting better and better every week and we’re working on it.”

Does Ten Hag encourage communication between players? Is it like this at Ajax?

Van de Beek: "Yes, I think it's very important not just for the coach, but for everyone, as a team we need to do that. Everyone is trying to get close to each other and be a team. I think against The Liverpool game is a great example, I think we can play even better, we did it as a team and that's how we have to continue this season." About the arrival of Eriksen, Casemiro, Lisandro and others Van de Beek: "I already know them, I played against Eriksen at Ajax, I played against Casemiro, and Lisandro and I were teammates before, so I know what they are capable of. They are very good players who will definitely help us, they are also team players and I think that is important. We will work together and they are a great fit for us." The manager has many options in midfield Van de Beek: "Yeah, I think we need that, it's going to be a tough season, everybody wants to play, but you need to show that, you need to improve every day to get into the starting XI. The club needs a lot of options, a big squad to have a great season. I change positions sometimes, sometimes as a No. 10, sometimes as a No. 8, and at Ajax sometimes I play as a No. 6, so I Can play in different positions." Has the manager been focusing on the mental aspect rather than the tactical aspect? Van de Beek: "Yes, I think it's all important, mentality and aggression, I think that's the most important thing, you need to have the will to win." Do players like regular play? Van de Beek: "It's going to help everyone, there are a lot of options that will keep everyone sharp and we need a lot of good players for that. I think it's great to have a lot of games to play, and when we're in a few days' time It's just another game and I like that, I like the game more than the training, I absolutely love that." Does everyone know that when opportunities arise, they need to be seized? Van de Beek: "It's true, but that's how big clubs should always be, we need that to be successful, we have a strong team and I think it's really great to be able to do that now." (Ma Dongyu)

