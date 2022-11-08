Original title: Van der Biao: Bundesliga Bayern vs Bremen

Tuesday 112 Bayern vs Bremen

The 8-game winning streak in the Bundesliga in all competitions and a newly-promoted home game gave the league the biggest index concession at home this season.

Werder Bremen is temporarily ranked seventh as a newly-promoted horse. It is about to reach the European theater. It is quite able to make a living. In the previous 6 league away games, they only lost one game to Freiburg, and the remaining games have 3 wins and 2 draws. The opponents included here Dortmund, Wolfsburg, Leverkusen, Hoffenheim, the quality of the opponents is very good. The center has a few cheap but effective old fritters, and the effect is very good. Phil Kruger has 10 goals, and Marvin Dukeshi and Baker have 5 goals combined, and the striker is effective. Very good, even playing a strong team has a certain ability to cause trouble.

On the one hand, Bayern has a problem of intensive schedules, and the injury situation is not too ideal. Neuer is just right, and several players such as fullback Davis and striker Muller are still recovering from injuries. As I said, the World Cup is coming soon. As a big international player, Bayern has to consider the protection of the players. It is enough to win the game. How much to win cannot be too much. Last weekend’s league away game against Hertha Berlin was a 3-2 win. of.

Lottery recommendation: let three goals 0

Score recommendation: 2-1 or 3-1 like this!

