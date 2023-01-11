Van der Poel against Wout van Aert, but this time the reference is not to the cross because even the month of March, on the road, will be illuminated (also) by their eternal rivalry. In fact, yesterday Van der Poel, on the day dedicated to the Alpecin-Deceuninck media, made the road program official: debut on Saturday 4 March in Siena at the Strade Bianche, then Tirreno-Adriatico (6-12) and Milan-Sanremo (18), exactly with Wout van Aert.