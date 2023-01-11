Home Sports Van der Poel, debut at the Strade Bianche on 4 March
by admin
After the cross, the road program of the Dutchman from Alpecin-Deceuninck has been defined: yes also in Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan—San Remo

Van der Poel against Wout van Aert, but this time the reference is not to the cross because even the month of March, on the road, will be illuminated (also) by their eternal rivalry. In fact, yesterday Van der Poel, on the day dedicated to the Alpecin-Deceuninck media, made the road program official: debut on Saturday 4 March in Siena at the Strade Bianche, then Tirreno-Adriatico (6-12) and Milan-Sanremo (18), exactly with Wout van Aert.

Van der Poel then planned to be in Flanders (already two victories, 2020 and 2022), Roubaix, the Tour of Switzerland, the Tour de France (“I want to finish it, unlike the two previous participations”) and the Glasgow World Championship , in Scotland, in August: “The rainbow jersey is always a goal, and this year will be no different.” Among the teammates, there are four Italians: Nicola Conci, Jakub Mareczko, Stefano Oldani and Kristian Sbaragli.

