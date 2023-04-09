Home Sports Van der Poel wins Paris-Roubaix, arriving at the finish line in tears. Ganna in the race to the end
Van der Poel wins Paris-Roubaix, arriving at the finish line in tears. Ganna in the race to the end

Van der Poel wins Paris-Roubaix, arriving at the finish line in tears. Ganna in the race to the end

Phenomenal Mathieu Van der Poel. After the Milan-San Remo, the Dutchman also won the Paris-Roubaix, imposing himself by posting after having placed the winning acceleration on the Carrefour de l’Arbre, the last stretch of five-star pavé, with 16 km to go. The winning moment came after a near contact between Van der Poel himself and Degenkolb, with the German – the last, before Mathieu, to win Sanremo and Roubaix in the same year, in 2015 – ended up on the ground, in the dust. At that point a group of seven riders was on the attack, with, even a very good Philip Ganna, author of an intelligent race and finished in 6th place. A Roubaix raced at an exaggerated average speed: 46.8 km/h, the fastest ever. Van der Poel, in fact, crossed the finish line in tears and then, exhausted, he let himself fall to the ground surrounded by his team members. Of the three monument classics of 2023 Van der Poel won San Remo and Roubaix and finished in second place behind Pogacar at Flanders. The 19-year-old Welshman is also at the start of the race Tarlingthe youngest ever to race this classic.

The defining moment of Paris-Roubaix

On Carrefour, therefore, the decisive moment: Van der Poel, nephew of the great Raymond Poulidorhe attacked, leading along Wout Van Aert. However, the Belgian was the victim of a puncture in the final meters of the sector and was first forced to change tires, then to chase his eternal rival in the company of Jasper Philipsen, Vdp teammate at Alpecin. A very unwelcome and passive company. Van der Poel flew away maintaining a thirty second advantage, enough to arrive alone in the Petrieux velodrome.

Paris-Roubaix, technology goes to Hell: the deflatable wheels of the Jumbo and the softened handlebars of Ganna

by Cosimo Cito

Ganna sixth: “I missed my legs in the final”

Ganna ran well, he got caught in the Arenberg Forest, where he was delayed after the breakup of the group due to a fall, but he immediately mended Van der Poel and the others. The race took place right there, so much earlier than usual. After the Forest a group of 11 was formed, then reduced to 7: Van der Poel, Van Aert, Philipsen, Ganna, Kung, Degenkolb, Pedersen. Van der Poel gave the first jab 50 from the finish, without effects. Everything has been decided on Carrefour. Ganna, 6th at the end, with a dirty face, has a bit of regret: “The last km never went by, from Carrefour onwards it was a pain. We have done a great team job. In the end I missed my legs. A bit of regret, also because I had to deal with people who pretended to have cramps and then sprinted. Now see you at the Giro”.

Paris-Roubaix women, Canadian Jackson wins (who then dances). Katia Ragusa is second

by Cosimo Cito

