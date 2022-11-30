Home Sports Van Gaal: I am satisfied with Depay’s performance, he is very important to the team – yqqlm
2022-11-30 18:39:48

Source: Zhejiang Online-Qianjiang Evening News Hourly News

Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal said he was satisfied with Depay’s performance after the Netherlands beat Qatar 2-0.

First, Van Gaal praised the performance of the players in the game: “I think we scored two goals, which is good. I think we are more careful in possession.”

Talking about Depay’s return to the starting lineup, Van Gaal said: “Thanks to Depay, we can make changes, he is involved in the goals in the game, you can follow everything about him, he is very important. But A player with his creativity tends to take risks in his game and I’m very happy with his performance, he hasn’t played for two months. We sometimes forget that, he played 65 minutes today, he was very fast You can play the whole game.”

When talking about the opponents he will face in the knockout round, Van Gaal said: “I think we have to see who the opponent is, which is very good. We strive to advance to the first place in the group. We also let them play. For example, De Jongen got another chance to play. We replaced De Jong and Gakpo in the game. We are doing well now. Gakpo has also shown his ability. That’s why I replaced him today.”

