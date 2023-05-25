Van Gerwen holds siebenten Premier League Title

Michael van Gerwen has won the Premier League darts for the seventh time and is the sole record winner. On Thursday evening in London, the Dutchman first defeated world champion Michael Smith 10:8 and in the final main round winner Gerwyn Price 11:5.

Van Gerwen had previously won the important tournament in 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022. The Englishman Phil Taylor was tied with Van Gerwen up to this evening with six titles as well.

Price had previously defeated fellow countryman Jonny Clayton 10-2, cementing his position as the favourite. “I couldn’t have imagined a better performance. I’m speechless how I played,” said Price after the semifinals. In his first Premier League final against Van Gerwen, it wasn’t enough to win.

Premier League does not bring world ranking points

The Premier League is a highly paid invitational tournament, but it does not earn any points for the world rankings. World Champion Smith continues to lead in the PDC ranking ahead of Peter Wright and Van Gerwen, who have been weakening for months. In addition to the four participants of the final night, Wright, the Belgian Dimitri van den Bergh and the Englishmen Nathan Aspinall and Chris Dobey were also part of the Premier League 2023.