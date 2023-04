Can he adapt to the Premier League? Will he make it to Manchester City’s starting line-up? Can he be the difference player he was in Dortmund? The answer to all questions is clear – yes. Striker Erling Haaland continues to amaze the football world, scoring a record 45th goal of the season to help a more than promising 3-0 win in the opening quarter-final of the Champions League against Bayern Munich. But he wasn’t the only one to shine, Rodri started everything off with a great projectile.

