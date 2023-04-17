Hansa Rostock not only delivers a bad image in sport. While the team has slipped to the penultimate place, the fans on an away trip are said to be misbehaving again. It is the fifth case of serious vandalism since the start of the second half of the season.

“Please leave the toilet as you would like to find it yourself.” A sentence that obviously does not apply to some Hansa fans

2. Bundesliga Vandalism by Rostock fans This is what a train looks like after a Hansa away game

Dhe sporting failure of FC Hansa Rostock in the second Bundesliga in the second half of the season continues to be accompanied by ugly scenes away from the pitch. On the way back from the lost away game against SC Paderborn (0:3), alleged Hansa fans smeared a large area of ​​a regional train from the inside and soiled it considerably. Officials found this out after the train arrived late Saturday evening at Rostock Central Station.

Stickers, dirt and graffiti: the legacies after a Hansa away trip Those: www.presseportal.de/blaulicht/pm/50067/5487352

According to the information, dozens of Hansa lettering and slogans against opposing football clubs were installed in the control car and in another wagon and in the train toilets. There were about 130 Hansa fans on the train. The amount of damage has yet to be determined.

“After the arrival of regional train 4319 from Hamburg on April 15, 2023 at 10:50 p.m., the federal police officers at Rostock main station found that the control car and another carriage had walls, windows, seats and the train toilets with dozens of lettering and the FC Hansa Rostock as well as slogans against opposing football clubs,” said a statement from the Rostock Federal Police Inspectorate.

Already five investigations since the beginning of the second half of the season

According to the police, this is the fifth preliminary investigation into extensive damage to property and devastation since the beginning of the second half of the season that the Federal Police Inspectorate in Rostock has initiated for Hansa fans traveling by train. There was also considerable damage to property in the away games against 1. FC Heidenheim and St. Pauli and in the home games against Karlsruher SC and Fortuna Düsseldorf. The damage amounts would have moved in the four-digit range.