Vanessa Ferrari breaks the delay: the goal is the fifth Olympics in Paris 2024. Then the withdrawal

Vanessa Ferrari breaks the delay: the goal is the fifth Olympics in Paris 2024. Then the withdrawal

Vanessa Ferrari announced a possible date for her retirement: the gymnast from Brescia wrote on her social channels that “with or without the fifth Olympics, the career as an athlete will end in any case with Paris 2024“. So the gymnast, silver medal in floor exercise a Tokyo 2020, wanted to communicate his intentions to end his career at the French Olympics, scheduled in just over a year. One of the reasons for the withdrawal is the many physical problems which forced her to stop for almost 2 years, from August 2, 2021, when she won silver in Tokyo.

Vanessa Ferrari was there first Italian athlete in her specialty to participate in four editions of the Olympic Games: “If I can’t count on top-level performances, I will be the first to withdraw,” wrote the 32-year-old on Instagram. “I thought a lot about what was the right path for my career as an athlete. With the Olympic medal obtained in Tokyo I can finally say that I have won medals in any type of competition. In addition to the many joys, the pains must also be taken into account, I underwent 5 foot surgeries, the last one in February 2022. I can’t say that I have fixed the problems, in fact I live with it, but the injuries have taken away many opportunities from me and I know well they’ll never come back. I’ve never officially talked about my retirement before, but I feel that the moment has come to give me a final goal”.

