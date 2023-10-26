VANONI TROPHY 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

43 years and not feeling it for this great champion from beyond the Alps who, thanks to his immense experience, was able to manage his energies in the best possible way, catching up with the British Ross Gollan and the young Trentino Devid Ceresani before the Arzo GP and then flying solo towards the finish line of Via Vanoni. Ranking in hand, the French selection made up of Boris Orlach, Arlic Petit and Manu Meyyssat triumphed for the 9th time in 14 years at the “Dead Leaves World Championship” with a final time of 1h32’00”, putting Matt’s Great Britain in line Knowles, Andy Douglas and Ross Gollan (1h32’36”) and Alberto Vender’s Valchiese, Luca Merlie Devid Ceresani (1h34’10”). But let’s go in order.

THE RACE: Valchiese tries again, almost doesn’t succeed, but returns home with an important third place and with the awareness of having a young talent in the team who in the coming years could prove to be a valid alternative to the Vender, Merli, Filosi trio. Ready to go and Alberto Vender immediately made clear his feeling with the orobic course of the Città del Bitto, closing the first stage in command with the best time of the day 29’32”.

Among the leading teams, the only one to disappoint expectations was France, decidedly behind the leading group. In the second stage Luca Merli defended himself admirably, maintaining the lead of the race. Trentino’s dreams of glory were extinguished at the end of Caresani’s climb with the double overtaking of Great Britain and France. Returning to the top ten of the day, several Italian teams stood out: Aldo Moro 4th with Galassi, Bratina, D’Andrea, Csi Morbegno 5th with Bongio, Rossi, Leoni, Gs Orobie 7th with Zani, Pandiani, Baldaccini and Malonno 8th with Manzi, Zenoni, Gianola.

THE VANONI TRACK AND ITS PUBLIC: as always, what made the difference was the historicity of a track where tradition, myth and legend come together to give unforgettable emotions. 7250 meters and a difference in altitude of 435 meters (5000 for women and a difference in altitude of 248 metres), with departure – arrival in the central via Vanoni, mountain grand prix in Arzo and a second part of the descent for true gourmets. The Vanoni climb retraces large sections of the ancient Via Priula, the historic road connecting Valtellina and the Republic of Venice. Said like that, it says little. The first climb is one of those “leg-breaking” ones, once you have overcome the torrida of the Tempietto you need to have the head and energy to change the pace. With the last of our strength we climb the dreaded hill, before changing pace again and pushing hard up to the GPM.

Once you’ve taken the descent, there’s room for the daring enough to descend headlong through the woods to the Bellini area. With your heart beating wildly, the soles of your feet burning and your quadriceps begging for mercy you have to face the mythical before parading in front of the Tempietto, dedicated to the fallen of the Second World War. And then…

the glory in the center of Morbegno for the tribute of the numerous public present. The individual records of the race belong to Alex Baldaccini 28’21” while the team record belongs to CS Forestale with 1h28’55” set by Marco Rinaldi, Emanuele Manzi and Marco De Gasperi.

CLICK HERE for the rankings!!

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS by Fabio Vedovati!!

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS by Roberto Ganassa!!

Share this: Facebook

X

