VanVleet 24+9 Hirokong scored 22+15 Raptors away revenge Heat_Rebound_Butler_Assist

VanVleet 24+9 Hirokong scored 22+15 Raptors away revenge Heat_Rebound_Butler_Assist

Original title: VanVleet 24+9 Hirokong cut 22+15 Raptors away revenge Heat

On October 25th, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued, and the Heat played against the Raptors at home. In the end, the Raptors won 98-90.

Specific score:

27-23, 21-20, 23-33, 27-14 (Raptors first)

In the first quarter, the two sides came and went, and the score did not widen the gap. The Raptors ended the first quarter 27-23. At the beginning of the second quarter, the Raptors were even more in shape, gradually opening the score, leading by more than ten points at one point. At halftime, the Raptors led 48-43. After changing sides and fighting again, the Heat began to counterattack under the leadership of Butler. They led the Raptors by 10 points in a single quarter and completed the lead. Butler scored 12 points in a single quarter. When it came to the final decisive battle, the Raptors took the initiative, played a small climax of 15-2, and overtook the score again. In the end, the Raptors defeated the Heat 98-90 and avoided being double-killed by the Heat on the road.

Player stats:

Raptors: Siakam 23 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists, Trent 18 points and 2 assists, Anunoby 6 points and 7 rebounds, VanVleet 24 points, 4 rebounds and 9 assists, Aqiuwa 10 points, 22 rebounds and 2 assists

Heat: Butler 26 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, Herro 22 points and 15 rebounds, Adebayo 14 points and 10 rebounds, Lowry 7 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, Duncan Robinson 12 points

