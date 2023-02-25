news-txt”>

ROME, FEBRUARY 24



The goal scored by Cabral for Fiorentina, in the second leg of the Conference League play-offs with Braga, had been validated by the technology that defines the passage of the ball over the goal line; then the referee, called back from the Var room, went to look at the video and canceled the validation. Applause for the Var, doubts about the goal line.



“In the 49th minute, the technological system of the goal line signaled to the referee that the ball had crossed the line – UEFA underlined the day after Fiorentina-Braga – However, the referee and the video match officials, in line with the regulations, they had decided to check whether the ball had completely crossed the line and on the basis of the images available they had come to the conclusion that no goals had been scored. UEFA is in contact with the technology supplier to verify all the data which are collected during the game”.



In essence, UEFA recalls that the decision under the regulation is correct, because there is always a Var check and the last word belongs to the referee in any case. But also that we need to understand what really happened to a technology considered so far infallible. Although in reality yesterday’s case in Florence was not the first case: in 2016 in a Sampdoria-Genoa Tagliavento was deceived by the goal signal of his goal line watch, but Silvestre’s header on the crossbar had bounced wide inside the field. The referee suspended the game, consulted with the fourth official and canceled it, in the pre Var era. , ends 0-0. The company that manages the Premier League’s ‘hawkeye’ apologizes: all the cameras were blocked by the players on the pitch, hence the only mistake out of nine thousand cases viewed. In short, the exception that confirms the rule, but that doesn’t leave you alone. (HANDLE).

