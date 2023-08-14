VAR intervened correctly on Bohemians, Hradec should not have kicked the penalty

According to the Commission, the red card for the host striker Rigin Cicilia and the revocation of the penalty for Slovácko in Sunday’s football league match at Bohemians were the correct decisions of the referee. VAR intervened as it should in both cases in Ďolíček. The commission led by Libor Kovařík also concluded that Hradec Králové did not correctly kick a penalty in the duel at Baník Ostrava after the collision between Adam Gabriel and Patrick Kpoz. Pilsen’s Pavel Šulec’s goal from the 10th minute in České Budějovice was also valid according to the commission’s statement.

