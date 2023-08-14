Home » VAR intervened correctly on Bohemians, Hradec should not have kicked the penalty
Sports

VAR intervened correctly on Bohemians, Hradec should not have kicked the penalty

by admin

According to the Commission, the red card for the host striker Rigin Cicilia and the revocation of the penalty for Slovácko in Sunday’s football league match at Bohemians were the correct decisions of the referee. VAR intervened as it should in both cases in Ďolíček. The commission led by Libor Kovařík also concluded that Hradec Králové did not correctly kick a penalty in the duel at Baník Ostrava after the collision between Adam Gabriel and Patrick Kpoz. Pilsen’s Pavel Šulec’s goal from the 10th minute in České Budějovice was also valid according to the commission’s statement.

See also  Bundesliga in the live ticker | Football currently at the FAZ

You may also like

Arnautovic, from Inter to Inter: his story in...

League leader Leoben brings clubless Alar

“Every suicide in prison is my personal defeat...

New Cycle for El Tri: Jimmy Lozano’s Position...

Davis Cup, Italy’s squad

I tried to adapt, to do my best…...

Football: Inter, medical visits for Carlos Augusto –...

Cycling World Cup: Local aces show up in...

Canadian Open: Elena Rybakina felt ‘destroyed’ by tournament...

Blue Jays Defeat Cubs 11-4, Varsho’s Homers and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy