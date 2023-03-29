Status: 03/27/2023 09:39 a.m

The video referee is hotly debated in football. Critics complain that intervention is too frequent and that the specifications are unclear. But the VAR fulfills its purpose: the number of wrong decisions has fallen since it was introduced in 2017.

By Sebastian Ragoß and Tom Gerntke

VAR: three letters – a hot topic! The video assistant, also known or reviled as “Kölner Keller” in German football, leads to increasingly lively and emotional debates.

Introduced in the Bundesliga more than five years ago to largely end discussions about referee decisions, the VAR itself has become a topic of discussion. Were the expectations too high? Can there ever be justice in football?

“Justice was a much too big concept. The VAR creates more accuracy, more fairness. But football is not fair and the VAR doesn’t change that,” says Alex Feuerherdt of the NDR. He runs the popular “Collinas Erben” Twitter account, on which he and his colleagues comment on referee decisions.

Basically high acceptance of the VAR

It is undisputed that the video evidence has minimized the number of obvious wrong decisions. Therefore, the VAR generally has a high level of acceptance.

Bundesliga referee Patrick Ittrich is also happy about “the safety net” video assistant, but sees room for improvement in terms of transparency. “It’s essential that we take the fans in the stadium and on the screens with us and explain what we’re doing,” says the man from Hamburg. “Transparency is one of the greatest goods. We have to work on making it better.”

According to Daniel Memmert from the Sports University in Cologne, in surveys of referees, coaches and players, only 20 percent tended to emphasize the negative aspects of the video evidence, which is mainly used for penalty decisions.

Memmert and his team analyzed almost 3,500 games in various European leagues and found that 45 percent of VAR interventions were used to answer the question “penalties or not”.

Promises were not kept

Nevertheless, even a number of VAR advocates are now criticizing the handling of the still relatively new technology. It cannot be denied that the promises made when it was introduced in 2017 were not kept.

A decision by the VAR would take a few seconds, project manager Hellmut Krug announced after a test phase. “In exceptions” it could take up to 40 seconds. And then Krug said a sentence that turned out to be a fatal misjudgment: “There won’t be four minutes, I promise.”

Because cases in which the referee looks at a controversial scene for several minutes are the order of the day. On average, a VAR decision in the Bundesliga lasts 71 seconds this season, and in the English Premier League an average of 95 seconds. The leader in the top European leagues is the French Ligue 1 with almost two minutes.

“The promise was simply very big. The practical test was still pending, and then the practical shock came,” says Feuerherdt.

VAR assignment in the Bundesliga Saison Total amount number/lot duration in seconds 2017/18 88 0,29 57 2018/19 111 0,36 61 2019/20 114 0,37 79 2020/21 152 0,5 81 2021/22 116 0,38 74 2022/23 84 0,37 71

So the hope of solving disputes quickly and quietly has not been fulfilled. The dynamic of the game has changed due to the VAR – and not for the better, especially for spectators in the stadium.

In any case, it is sometimes difficult for them to understand why the VAR is currently intervening. This leads to the grotesque situation that stadium visitors check on their smartphones what the referee has actually just decided.

What is most devastating for the acceptance of the video referee, however, is that many players, coaches and spectators have the feeling that the VAR makes football fundamentally fairer, but also unnecessarily complicated. And that a kind of “shadow regime” has formed that undermines the authority of the referee on the pitch, as interference is far too common.

“We sit on a pseudo-objectivity, a false belief in technology and perfection,” said former top referee and ZDF expert Urs Meier at the beginning of the season of “Zeit”: “There are two truths: the one on the pitch and the one on television. I know it from my work as a TV expert.”

Therefore, the VAR should only intervene if “there is a clear and obvious wrong decision by the referee on the pitch”. This is what the DFB writes in its guidelines.

What is a clear error?

But this rule also leaves room for interpretation: “The main problem is to be defined: what is a clear error?” emphasizes Jochen Drees, who is VAR project manager at the German Football Association, in an interview with NDR.

“This boundary is not really possible in a set of rules. And the whole system is still suffering from that today,” says Feuerherdt.

It is certainly not in the spirit of the specification when the VAR complains about a handball after super slow motion, as happened recently in the Hertha BSC – Mainz 05 game. No one on the pitch had seen the alleged offense.

In such cases, the VAR becomes an active and decisive player – a role he should never take on.

“Let the players decide the game”

A significantly higher intervention threshold, better communication and a return to the original purpose of the VAR could increase the acceptance of the video assistant.

In US sports, there is a nice maxim when it comes to referee intervention: “Let the players decide the game”. And not overzealous referees in a basement in Cologne.

