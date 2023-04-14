Of Flavio Vanetti

Following the referral by the Federal Prosecutor for sporting offenses and fraud, Pallacanestro Varese will have to serve a 16-point penalty in the current championship

A bolt from the blue pierces the sky of Pallacanestro Varese: the federal court, following the referral of the prosecutor, imposed a penalty of 16 points for acts of fraud and sporting offences. The penalty to be served in the current championshipfor which Openjobmetis goes from fifth place with 28 points to bottom with 12. With only five games remaining at the end of the regular season, the verdict is equivalent to a substantial condemnation to demotion in LegaDue. The Varese president Marco Vittorelli was then inhibited until 13 April 2026, therefore three full years.

The disputes But what disputed the Lombard club? Not all is clear yet, the court formula speaks of non-payment of all obligations towards members, contrary to what was produced during admission to the 2022-2023 Serie A championship. likely that everything is related to issue of the award presented by Milenko Tepic, who in 2019-2020 played only 8 games before being cut. The player claimed unpaid debts – all due to the management prior to the current one, by the Argentine champion Luis Scola – and for this reason, last autumn Varese found itself with an international sanction from FIBA ​​which prevented any market operations until the balance was paid.

Pec and defense The club regularized the position in a very short time, but for the federal judges the reparation took place out of time with respect to the need to confirm that all the papers to register were in order. The irregularity therefore existed and the basis of the error is probably the oversight of an employee of the club who did not report the pec of the award to whoever had to complete the bureaucratic procedures and to the president who signed them. Varese will present an appeal, arguing that since it was an administrative mistake, the sanction should be a fine (however heavy) without striking so brutally the sporting aspect of a team that bears no responsibility. Varese, in essence, maintains that it has not gained any sporting advantage from this affair. The team cannot be penalized for a player who was not there. But the precedent of Turin, penalized by 8 points (and demoted) for irregularities in the Irpef and Inps contributions, does not help. It is a tile that occurs, among other things, a few days after the presentation of the project to complete and enhance the Masnago sports hall, the corollary of a season that up to now had been a harbinger of important victories and a much better ranking, with a view to the playoffs compared to the predictions of the eve.

See also Bayern Munich 1-2 Freiburg: Tuchel eliminated in the German Cup. HIGHLIGHTS The club note Pallacanestro Varese learns with bewilderment and amazement the provision taken by the Federal Court and which refers to events that occurred years ago. Believing that we have not violated any federal law, we await the reasons to understand the causes of an unexpected decision. We therefore announce that we will immediately file a complaint with the Federal Court of Appeals so that our legitimate defenses are accepted.