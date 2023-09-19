Varese Basketball, Gressoney-Saint-Jean’s withdrawal presented

The Varese Basketball “summer” training camp was presented in the early afternoon today in Gressoney-Saint-Jean. The conference was held directly at the Gressoney Sport Haus, the training venue for the red and whites who, next week (Wednesday 27 September), will officially begin the season with the Basketball Champions League preliminary round to be held in Antalya, Turkey. During the conference, the multi-year partnership between the red and white club and Valle d’Aosta was confirmed, one of the most beautiful regions in Italy, whose logo from this year will also appear on the Openjobmetis overshirts during the Serie matches TO.

Mattia Alliod, mayor of Gressoney: «For us it is a pride to host a team like Pallacanestro Varese here at the Gressoney Sport Haus, a structure that is a flagship of Gressoney. We have a relationship with Pallacanestro Varese that has lasted since 2019 in which we believe and this gives us a high visual and promotional level. We are happy that this year the retreat arrived at the end of September; this has lengthened the summer”.

Giulio Grosjacques, Regional Councilor for Tourism, Sport and Commerce: «In 2023 the Region acquired the title of European Region of Sport, which is why we believe so much in this activity. We have hosted the retreat of many teams from many different sports including Cagliari football. I am very attached to Pallacanestro Varese and I remember the successes achieved by the great Ignis, a fantastic team made up of unique players such as Dino Meneghin. There is a desire on our part to continue this partnership also on a multi-year level and I hope that Varese Basketball has the desire and ability to return to the levels it once was, hoping that Gressoney, but in general the entire Valle D’Aosta, can contribute to the achievement of these objectives».

Massimo Ferraiuolo, Varese Basketball Team Manager: «For us it is the fourth year that we have prepared our season here. We work very well thanks to cutting-edge facilities suitable for a professional team. The proximity to Varese is another important factor for us because it can push our fans to come and see us. For us this is a very special moment of the season given that next week we will be competing for the chance to access the Basketball Champions League, one of the most important cups at European level. It’s important that kids can work together and get to know each other better and this is the right place to do it. There is great hospitality and attention, the perfect conditions to work at your best.”