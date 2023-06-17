Home » Varnado and Magro protagonists, Pistoia clears Turin in game 4 and returns to Serie A
Game 4 between Reale Mutua Torino and Giorgio Tesi Group Pistoia ends with the success of the guests, who end the series 3-1 and return to Serie A.

61-73 the final in favor of the men from Brienza, led by an excellent Varnado (26+10+2 steals and 8 fouls suffered) and by a Magro in great form (16+9+2 blocks, 5/5 from two, 6/7FT). The usual Wheatle also did well with 9 points, 9 rebounds and 5 fouls conceded.

For the home team, who pay too much for their insistence on shooting from outside, Guariglia’s 14 points with 6 rebounds and Vencato’s 10 with 5 rebounds, 6 assists and fouls conceded are not enough.

