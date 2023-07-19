Vasilije Micic and Sasha Vezenkov in the NBA, the details of the agreements with Thunder and Kings

Michael Scotto reveals the details of the contracts signed by Vasilije Micic and Sasha Vezenkov, two of the main European athletes who will debut in the NBA next season.

The Serbian point guard has signed a three-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, for approximately $23.5 million with over $8.2 million in team options for the final season.

The same structure (three-year period with team options) for Vezenkov’s contract with the Sacramento Kings, but for a total of just under 20 million (6.9 million for the third season).

