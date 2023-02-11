Among the many processes that are triggered within our body when we play sports and go under effort there is vasodilation. Two experts – Dr. Edoardo Tacconi, Doctor in Sports Science, basic kinesiologist and consultant and disseminator for Gensan and Emanuele Litrenta, Crossfit athlete and coach – explain everything you need to know to perform physical activity in the best possible way taking into account this natural physiological process.

Vasodilation in sport: what it is and how it works

Vasodilation is a process that allows the blood vessels of our circulatory system to increase their volume by virtue of their elasticity and this happens for completely physiological and natural reasons. In the event of particularly hot temperatures, for example, the blood vessels dilate in order to better disperse the heat and avoid excessive overheating. Vasodilation also occurs when we exercise at such an intensity that it is necessary to increase blood flow and oxygen supplyas well as essential nutrients to be able to continue to sustain the effort.

Vasodilation: the role of proteins, hormones and amino acids

There are some in our body molecules such as proteins, hormones and amino acids that promote vasodilation in response to certain stimuli, but there are also external synthesis products that can be introduced for this to occur. “Referring only to the world of sport – explains Dr. Tacconi – among the external promoters used there have always been L-Arginine and L-Citrulline, both amino acids that we find in some foods. This is the case of watermelon, very rich in L-Citrulline, but more recently research has concentrated on experimenting with nitrites, natural components of many green leafy vegetables and also of beetroot”. To find out more, read also 5 reasons to eat watermelon.

Precisely on this latter, several studies have confirmed its invaluable usefulness for our health. “L’beetroot extract – explains Dr. Tacconi – rich in compounds that promote vasodilation in various parts of the body, so much so that they are promptly administered in the presence of myocardial infarction by oral or intravenous route”.

The use of external synthetic vasodilators for sport

In general, external synthesis vasodilators are used in sports in order to increase muscle oxygenation during exercise so that there is an increase in muscle contraction and release, as well as a faster regeneration of cellular energy, as well as the influx of nutrients important for performance and recovery.

Supplements that promote vasodilation

Doctor Edoardo Tacconi also provides valuable suggestions on the administration of supplements that help vasodilation during sport: “A correct intake of supplements acts on multiple mechanisms, causing a positive effect on the performance of many activities: intermittent mixed sports such as team but also those of combat or mixed individual such as CrossFit and Tennis. We created the Nobeet precisely from the emerging literature on the use of Nitrates, and from the historical and decennial on the administration of amino acids such as L-Arginine and L-Citrulline”.

Echoing Doctor Tacconi’s words is Emanuele Litrenta, Crossfit coach. “NoBeet is a supplement that maximizes vasodilation and aids performance. If used chronically, clear improvements in sports performance are noted. The vasodilation is total, as well as at the muscle tissue level, I have also noticed excellent results on concentration and focus on goals during sporting activity with maximum efforts”.

