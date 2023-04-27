Vastese-Chieti: the real storm is to preserve normality

After several seasons with the guest sectors closed to each other, the derby between Vastese and Chieti is back with both sets of fans. In some ways, talking about it in enthusiastic tones would mean legitimizing the whirlwind of bans that in recent seasons have made our football a receptacle of prohibitionism and management incompetence, impoverishing its contents even more and making the sporting and aggregative product shoddy, often bordering on the ridiculous. So allow me to say that reviewing the two fan groups – both on the outward and return journeys – is the minimum wage that can be expected from those who are paid specifically to carry out prevention and manage public events, which are now characterized by a small or significantly lower than in the past.

Of course, it is also wrong to speak of “free travel”. The tickets made available to the Theatine fans are in fact three hundred, a number well below the actual capacity of the sector reserved for them. But in times of lean you have to know how to be satisfied, especially when – as in their case – they have been chewing bitterly in the Serie D fields for years, with few opportunities for confrontation and even fewer possibilities to make “away” aggregations in a certain way.

Stadium Aragon it’s new to me. After a long period of closure (two years) it reopened its doors last February, once again hosting the local team, for a long time forced to emigrate far from Vasto (last known domicile, Agnone). Leaving out all the quarrel – which follows many similar Italian ones – which led to its closure due to structural deficiencies and around which the local authorities have added the evergreen dose of passing the barrel further extending its times, it is certainly nice to see a similar sports facility returned to the city. In fact, the Vasto plant is, in my view, remarkable. With its grandstands attached to the field, its covered home curve and its steps painted in red and white and not yet “polluted” by the seats – especially the multicolor ones – which have now also become mandatory in Serie C. In short, a stadium that has been hostage to bureaucracy but which still seems to partially escape it. Perched on the hill which houses the historic center of Vasto and which dominates its marine part. All very nice, if it weren’t for the unjustified hysterical climate that reigns around its perimeter, as I will be able to tell.

Needless to say, the non-use of the city facility first and the series of bans then – culminating with the doors closed for the match against Termoli – represented a big problem for the club, so much so as to lead the presidency to “threat” the abandonment, with the possible return of the club to the mayor’s hands. This is to say that when entrepreneurs are called upon to invest in local realities and improve their fortunes, when supporters are urged to fill stadiums to help clubs and when one speaks in general about “minor” football, one should always remember the difficulties – often insurmountable – that are placed between saying and doing. In addition to a bureaucracy which, often, due to some Byzantinism, made even the best systems unusable or unsuitable. And then there is the disastrous, emergency and now laughable management of public order. With his modus operandi which, in addition to psychologically distancing the fans from the stadium, sometimes physically closes the doors to them. Where the collection of a derby still represents a vital element to complete a registration for the following year or to iron out some cash shortages.

Despite the forecasts threatening copious storms on the Adriatic side of central Italy, I still decide to leave. I’m not a fan of fans crowded under umbrellas, but I know that dozens of variables can make the next opportunity to watch this game without too many restrictions light years away. So I embark on the little frequented railway line for breaking latest news, subsequently changing for Vasto. An always beautiful journey, which allows you to cut the Apennines in two, admiring their majestic peaks and the last sprays of snow, until you see the sea open up in front of you. The weather holds and will hold against all odds, even allowing me a nice walk on the beach of Vasto. Deserted but fascinating, with sudden gusts of wind that seem to be softened only by the beautiful historic center, located precisely in the upper part and where the Caldoresco Castle stands out, which has hosted the various families that have dominated the city over the centuries, and the Palazzo D’Avalos: probably the real local symbol, made large and magnificent by the homonymous lordship that governed Vasto for various times.

About two hundred and fifty coupons were sold in Chieti. For the occasion, most of the roads around the stadium, as well as the Villa Comunale, are closed and as you approach the stadium you come across the huge array of police forces. Evidently the turbulence that occurred in 2016 – when a far from faultless order service allowed the Theatines to arrive near the home curve – are still alive in someone’s mind. We therefore come across a clearly nervous climate, where, as always, it is the poor servants of the company who pay the first price, forced into rigid provisions that end up confusing them and making even the simple issue of a credit cumbersome. I’ll never be able to figure out who could benefit from heavy air, which certainly doesn’t favor a serene inflow and outflow, much less orderly control of the situation. However, allow me: seeing the conformation of the stadium, it seems quite obvious that most of the possible problems can be stemmed by deploying the agents in the right place. But perhaps the lack of habit in managing events, the consolidation of the instrument of prohibition and the media barrage that punctually instills fear and terror in the mind of public opinion, shouldn’t help even the disparate Police Headquarters.

While i supporter vastesi are positioned almost entirely outside their sector, news arrives of some problems between the police and Theatines, who in the meantime have arrived in the vicinity of the stadium and who have probably come to terms with the aforementioned hysteria for free. In the end, nothing really important will be signaled and a few minutes before the kick-off, both groups of fans will be regularly in their places.

L’Aragon returns to host a large audience after several years, with the curve that really presents a great eye-catcher. The entrance of the neroverdi warmed the spirits, with the landlords who on several occasions tried to tease them, however obtaining only a couple of “indirect” responses, including the chorus “In Abruzzo only us”. Side game but still beautiful and stimulating climate, confirming how much this kind of matches remain the essence of our football.

More specifically: Vasto ultras is officially back in the stands this season. Between protests and desertions it was obviously complex and hard to get back on an organized supporter’s speech, even more so if we think of the current times and the pressures that can rain from the city authorities. There are many boys on the balustrade, which never hurts for a movement that was born as the maximum expression of youthful rebellion and imagination applied to football support. Continuing the tradition in terms of material, we opted for a gigantic banner – which occupies the window – bearing the generic name Curva Sud Vasto. Kind of like what happened in the past with Aragonese. Ok, I’ve said it on several occasions and I’ll repeat it: I’m not crazy about this kind of all-encompassing “nomenclature”, but it must also be said that I understand how difficult it is to take back a good city tradition and seek autonomy, while maintaining continuity with the past . And then we’re still talking about guys who are having the courage (today we need that too!) to question themselves in a small square, which is stammering at a sporting level and after several years is seriously in danger of revisiting the abyss of Excellence.

This challenge therefore takes on a fundamental aspect in terms of salvation. With guests looking for a saving success and the hosts a victory to continue hoping for direct permanence, without going through the playoffs. On the Vasto front the performance of the Curva D’Avalos it is of an excellent standard. In the presence of an initial scarf perhaps not exactly compact, the singing support always remains high. Lots of well-paced slaps from the drum, some chorus to answer which, also thanks to the cover, resounds imposingly and in general a lot of voice until the 90th minute. Even the public in the grandstand rumbles on more than one occasion, helped by the reasons for the bell tower which play a key role in the case.

By the way, a scene that deserves to be told is the one between a Vasto fan in the grandstand and the Chieti coach. The first, intent on provoking the coach, evidently finds bread for his teeth, with the latter responding several times. All this takes place in their respective dialects and with insults that cannot be repeated in this article. But the undersigned can only laugh heartily observing a scene of these fields. A scene that contains much of that Italian folklore, the one that some gray bureaucrat would like to eradicate forever!

Coming to the away fans: there’s actually very little to say about Theatines. We’re talking about a well-established fan base, which despite the many bitter pills swallowed in recent years, has maintained a certain line and a certain way of going to the stadium. The neroverdi enter all together, settling down behind the banner of the Volpi curve and putting on a capital cheering performance. In addition to the now famous excellent workmanship of the material, the guests once again demonstrate their full value. Constant and compact cheering, a scarf in the second half and the merit of almost always involving everyone present. The Theatines also have a good choral repertoire, which mixes some “modern” hits with old workhorses of the Italian ultras movement, which never hurts in an era in which it seems a must to have to give birth to long, exhausting and infinite choirs , which often end up destroying those who sing them and weakening the cheer. Which does not mean that the guest contingent does not produce songs held for a long time, but that these have the inclination to contain a couple of verses, without necessarily having to trace the dolce stil new by Francesco Petrarch…

On the pitch, the match is diametrically opposed to the good confrontation in the stands. The two teams cancel each other out, impacting in a lackluster 0-0. As I often say: thank goodness I came to cheer and not for football. Otherwise I would give myself to some other discipline!

I have just enough time to capture a few scenes at the final whistle, then I absolutely have to run for my bus to Rome, which will leave shortly after. I don’t like leaving a stadium in a hurry, but having no choice, I quickly walk the short distance that separates me from the terminus, listening to the chants of the fans moving away meter by meter. I learned to appreciate the little things, which can no longer be taken for granted. Days like these, where there were two opposing fans in a stadium and where I was able to watch a derby for ninety minutes. This word, so hated and fought over in Italy – in the country of the bell tower par excellence – although it has lost much of its content, still retains a primordial charm. The same unique as the sea which after a few kilometers is covered by a real storm. The same as the rainbow which, once it has crossed the Apennines, stands out imperiously, as if to give me a pat on the back and remind me that it has pardoned me for today.

Simone Meloni