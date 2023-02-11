After the recent news stories that have concerned the world of typhus, the plethora of geeks who guarantee public order evidently feel entitled to impose the most absurd and draconian decisions. From travel bans to supporters whose cities are a few tens of kilometers away and if they wished they could clash on a daily basis without even the pretext of an intersection on the motorway, to measures taken for purely punitive purposes, without any preemptive ambitions. No mediation on reality, no effort to understand the dynamics that you intend to regulate. They are practically not only trying to destroy everything, without distinguishing between the positive and negative aspects of typhus, but they are spreading salt on what remains, on the ruins of this Carthage with the hope that nothing will grow there anymore. And probably the most logical consequence will be to radicalize the resistance and the clash towards the institutions. Happy them…

The list is really long, however one of the latest episodes of this pathetic series of harassment disguised as laws concerns the match between Vastese and Termoli. A match certainly marked by a rivalry more of a bell tower than a sporting one, given that the two teams have not met for decades. On the pitch, moreover, it is absolutely not the best season of the two teams, who both trudge in the slums of the standings. Certainly this derby would have attracted a few more presences but we are still talking about a few hundred spectators and seeing how the Prefecture raises the white flag in the face of these numbers, these risks, however laughable, makes you shiver in the face of the challenges related to public safety of the days ours, from the more daily ones linked to common crime to the risks (often more perceived than real) linked to national or international political terrorism. Having to be defended by those who are afraid even of field hockey matches is like securing sheep from wolves.

For the rest, the press releases of the two fans, the Vasto and Termolese ones, speak abundantly, finding themselves on a common front despite the individual differences, denouncing lies and abuses surrounding the affair.

A term used in this case is more than emblematic and summarizing everything: what squalor!

Matthew Falcone