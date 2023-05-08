Home » Vatican backs eco-unity relay – Vatican News Vatican
Sports

Vatican backs eco-unity relay – Vatican News Vatican

by admin
Vatican backs eco-unity relay – Vatican News Vatican

The Vatican, through the “Laudato Si Action Platform”, supports the global sports and tree planting event held on the 7th. The event was led by teens from the Fraternity Movement.

(Vatican News Network)Youth and families in many countries around the world took part in tree planting and peacebuilding activities on May 7. 200,000 people decided to take part in Run4Unity, a worldwide relay race uniting in hundreds of cities with one goal, to promote ecological conversion.

The Oneness Relay was supported and promoted by the “Laudato Sí Action Platform” of the Congregation for the Promotion of Integral Human Development, led by the youth of the Fraternity Movement as part of their World Oneness Week. The theme of this event is: “People, Planet and Our Ecological Conversion”. Mundell, representative of the Congregation for the Promotion of Integral Human Development and director of the Laudato Si Action Platform, explained that “to secure a healthy and liveable future for our planet, we all need to unite and strive for concrete action, to protect the natural environment and care for the most vulnerable among us”.

The oneness relay race started from Fiji Islands. From there, the youth passed the virtual “baton” from time zone to time zone in a series of video conferences over a 24-hour period, ending in California, USA. Participants participate by running, jogging, walking, or attending a local sporting event.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

See also  Before his son's provincial exam interview, his father silently brushed his leather shoes to make himself shine: Netizens lamented that father's love is like a mountain--fast technology--technology changes the future

You may also like

Karim Benzema pays tribute to “Jefe” (Chef) Jean-Michel...

Ange Postecoglou: The boy from Greece who became...

Kodýtek from Pilsen, Stránský from Litvínov and goalkeeper...

Birmingham City: American financier Tom Wagner agrees to...

Eintracht athletics coach insults Baumgartner – sport.ORF.at

James Harden, the secret of race 4 is...

THOMAS MUNKELT, THE DOMINATOR OF THE 110 HURDLES...

0, 0, 0, 0. The million-dollar stars are...

Naples continues to celebrate, the rapper Clementino among...

Formula 1: At Ferrari, frustration is increasing

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy