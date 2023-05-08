Vatican backs eco-unity relay – Vatican News Vatican

The Vatican, through the “Laudato Si Action Platform”, supports the global sports and tree planting event held on the 7th. The event was led by teens from the Fraternity Movement.

(Vatican News Network)Youth and families in many countries around the world took part in tree planting and peacebuilding activities on May 7. 200,000 people decided to take part in Run4Unity, a worldwide relay race uniting in hundreds of cities with one goal, to promote ecological conversion.

The Oneness Relay was supported and promoted by the “Laudato Sí Action Platform” of the Congregation for the Promotion of Integral Human Development, led by the youth of the Fraternity Movement as part of their World Oneness Week. The theme of this event is: “People, Planet and Our Ecological Conversion”. Mundell, representative of the Congregation for the Promotion of Integral Human Development and director of the Laudato Si Action Platform, explained that “to secure a healthy and liveable future for our planet, we all need to unite and strive for concrete action, to protect the natural environment and care for the most vulnerable among us”.

The oneness relay race started from Fiji Islands. From there, the youth passed the virtual “baton” from time zone to time zone in a series of video conferences over a 24-hour period, ending in California, USA. Participants participate by running, jogging, walking, or attending a local sporting event.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn