CIVIL. The long stretch in which Federico Vecchi, assistant coach of the Eagles, acts at each A2 match goes from the bench to the sideline. Up and down – conveys information to Coach Pilla, advice. And if in this sense his physical maneuvering space is limited, the same cannot be said for the technical-tactical one, his domain since the first steps he took in Bologna. Sponda Virtus: Sunday will be a derby against Fortitudo for him.

First, as coach of the yellow and blue Under 19s and technical coordinator of the Ueb youth sector, Vecchi will be involved in the big match of Eccellenza that his team will live tonight within the friendly walls: from 8.30 pm, in fact, it will be Faber Gesteco-Bassano. But let’s go back to the comeback on Pistoia.

How did he live it emotionally?

«With great enthusiasm, as always. We are all very passionate about what is happening to us, there is a wonderful empathy between the club, the technical staff, the team and the fans. At home, in particular, we all experience the magic that is created at the PalaGesteco».

On a technical-tactical level, instead?

«Coach Pilla always asks me to think like a head coach. I observe on the bench, select the ideas that come to mind, get up and go to confront him, even acting as a discordant voice. From these chats comes a summary that we propose to the team. I am then given space in defensive pairings and some adaptations ».

In addition to this, what do you think Coach Pillastrini is giving you?

“It’s enriching me. He is a very experienced coach, of course, but he is also a very pleasant person who, despite his important career, maintains the enthusiasm and purity of someone who is almost starting out in basketball for the first time ».

Effe awaits you on Sunday: how do you “forget” Pistoia?

«I think the team knows that we will face a special match, on a historic pitch. We want to live this appointment with enthusiasm, without forgetting that we are newly promoted, but knowing that we have the weapons to try to make the best possible match».

youth chapter. Tonight his U19 team is called to confirm its top team: it is the mirror of a healthy movement.

We are making great strides to be a new club. We are trying to better integrate ourselves with the other clubs in the area with the idea of ​​making the passion and quality of the youth sector offer grow in the area». —

