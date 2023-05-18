vechain presents the first digital cup in ATP history

For the first time in the history of the ATP Tour, the trophies of one of its tournaments will be digitized by inserting a special NFC chip, recognizable by a simple smartphone, inside the IBI 2023 trophy. The chip will allow access to a digital video experience , images and data that will “expand” the physical object, giving access to a digital experience of the trophy itself.

The first “phygital” trophy which, thanks to blockchain and NFT technologies, becomes unique, non-replicable and endowed with a digital identity. Characteristics that represent a certificate of ownership of the phygital version of the trophy, a real certificate of authenticity. A combination of technologies that makes it possible to guarantee the authenticity of a physical asset, with higher levels of security than the current ones.

“We are proud to present the first digital trophy of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, the result of the collaboration with FITP and a series of partners” declares Renato Grottola of vechain. “We firmly believe that phygital has the power to increase the value of traditional physical objects by enriching them with a digital dimension. Phygital is in fact the combination of the words “physical” and “digital” and describes the combination of physical products, information or experiences with digital ones”.

Not only technology and innovation, in fact, vechain will have visibility on the sidelines of the tournament until the finals of 20/21 May: «If four of the top eight male seeds in Rome – Alcaraz, Sinner, Rune and Auger Aliassime – were born in 2000s, it’s because tennis already belongs to the future. This is why vechain is such an important technological and commercial partner of my company and of the Internazionali d’Italia», comments the founder and managing director of DAO Stefano Dealessi.

The Masters 1000 in Rome is an event that will involve the best players in the ATP and WTA rankings: the number 1, 6 times winner and holder of the tournament Novak Djokovic and the reigning champion, undefeated at the Foro Italico since 2020, Iga Swiatek. To challenge them: in the men’s field, in addition to the Italians Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti, the winner of Barcelona and Madrid Carlos Alcaraz and that of Monte Carlo Andrej Rublev; while in the women’s tournament, the winner of the Australian Open Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated Swiatek in Madrid, and last year’s finalist Ons Jabeur are candidates for the title.