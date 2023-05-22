Vegas also wins second game in NHL semifinals

The Vegas Golden Knights continue to be well on their way to their second National Hockey League (NHL) finals title. On Sunday evening (local time), the Nevada team beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 at home after overtime and now leads 2-0 in the Western Conference best-of-seven series. The third game will take place in Dallas on Tuesday (local time).

APA/AFP/Getty Images/Chris Unger



Chandler Stephenson scored the winning goal for Las Vegas after 72 seconds of overtime. Before that, Mark Stone (11th) and Jonathan Marchessault (58th) had each equalized for the Knights. Miro Heiskanen (3rd) and Jason Robertson (30th) were successful for Dallas.

Five years ago, the Knights had reached the final series for the Stanley Cup – in the very first season of their existence. Back then, Las Vegas lost to the Washington Capitals. This year, the Florida Panthers or the Carolina Hurricanes would be waiting in the finals. The Panthers have a 2-0 lead going into the third game on Monday night (local time).

More dazu in National Hockey League