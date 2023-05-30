Home » Vegas Golden Knights advance to NHL finals
Sports

Vegas Golden Knights advance to NHL finals

by admin
Vegas Golden Knights advance to NHL finals

The Vegas Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup finals of the National Hockey League (NHL). Vegas celebrated an unchallenged 6-0 win against the Dallas Stars in the sixth final game of the Western Conference and won the “best of seven” series 4-2. In the final, Vegas meets the Florida Panthers.

APA/AFP/Getty Images/Steph Chambers

With two goals and one assist, William Karlsson was the most dangerous player on the ice on Monday evening (local time). The Golden Knights are in the NHL Finals for the second time. They first did that in their debut NHL season five years ago, when they lost to the Washington Capitals. The Stanley Cup Finals begin Sunday night in Las Vegas.

More dazu in National Hockey League

See also  Juve investigation, the federal prosecutor asks for the capital gains documents

You may also like

Hintz leads the NHL in playoff productivity by...

Nine deaths? For the third time in the...

Les Bleues du 3×3 defend their world title...

Napoli loses its champion coach – sport.ORF.at

Premier League: Who made Opta’s statistical team of...

National Yu won two silvers in the Malaysian...

Stanley Cup: Las Vegas Golden Knights beat Dallas...

The Stanley Cup Finals will begin on Saturday...

Scariolo and the NBA, last talk to guide...

IN MONTECARLO 1947 THE FIRST TIME OF GOLD...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy