Vegas Golden Knights advance to NHL finals

The Vegas Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup finals of the National Hockey League (NHL). Vegas celebrated an unchallenged 6-0 win against the Dallas Stars in the sixth final game of the Western Conference and won the “best of seven” series 4-2. In the final, Vegas meets the Florida Panthers.

With two goals and one assist, William Karlsson was the most dangerous player on the ice on Monday evening (local time). The Golden Knights are in the NHL Finals for the second time. They first did that in their debut NHL season five years ago, when they lost to the Washington Capitals. The Stanley Cup Finals begin Sunday night in Las Vegas.

