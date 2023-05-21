Home » Vegas Golden Knights break in NHL Western Conference Finals
Vegas Golden Knights break in NHL Western Conference Finals

The Dallas Stars probably thought they had done the hard part on Sunday night, regaining the advantage in the middle of the second period against the Vegas Golden Knights, thanks to their young star Jason Robertson. It was without counting on Jonathan Marchessault who, less than two and a half minutes from the final siren, snatched overtime for this second game of the NHL Western Conference final.

And as two days ago (4-3 ap), it took less than two minutes in overtime for the Vegas Golden Knights to win in sudden death (3-2 ap), Chandler Stephenson taking back a rebound dropped by Stars goalkeeper Jake Oettinger. Frustrating for the Texans who had opened the scoring early in the game (3rd) thanks to their Finnish defender Miro Heiskanen, before Mark Stones equalized on the power play seven minutes later.

Thanks to this victory, the young Nevada franchise takes a break before moving to Dallas on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday. In the East, the Florida Panthers won twice in North Carolina before hosting Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final on the night of Monday to Tuesday.

