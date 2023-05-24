Vegas Golden Knights one win away from Finals

Adin Hill took a leading part Tuesday in the victory of the Vegas Golden Knights on the ice of the Dallas Stars (4-0), making 34 saves. His team now leads 3-0 in the Western Conference finals and is only one success away from the finals.
After winning its first two games in overtime, Vegas this time quickly ensured its success with three goals scored in 7 minutes, and will confidently approach Game 4 on Thursday in Dallas.
Ivan Barbashev scored once and provided two assists, with Jonathan Marchessault, William Carrier and Alex Pietrangelo being the other scorers on the night.
“It didn’t go the way I had planned at all. acknowledged Dallas coach Peter DeBoer. I thought we were ready to deliver a great game. »