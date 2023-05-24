Home » Vegas Golden Knights one win away from Finals
Sports

Vegas Golden Knights one win away from Finals

by admin
Vegas Golden Knights one win away from Finals

Adin Hill took a leading part Tuesday in the victory of the Vegas Golden Knights on the ice of the Dallas Stars (4-0), making 34 saves. His team now leads 3-0 in the Western Conference finals and is only one success away from the finals.

After winning its first two games in overtime, Vegas this time quickly ensured its success with three goals scored in 7 minutes, and will confidently approach Game 4 on Thursday in Dallas.

Ivan Barbashev scored once and provided two assists, with Jonathan Marchessault, William Carrier and Alex Pietrangelo being the other scorers on the night.

“It didn’t go the way I had planned at all. acknowledged Dallas coach Peter DeBoer. I thought we were ready to deliver a great game. »

See also  Narbonne, a team already in reconstruction

You may also like

Lakers hope LeBron James continues career after playoff...

An overwhelming start and a clear win. Vegas...

Pichichi LaLiga Santander 2022-2023 – Lewandowski continues to...

Formula 1: Honda makes a comeback in the...

German media: Compared with himself, Kimmich is more...

Man City: Pep Guardiola wants Premier League financial...

Boston survives first game breaker against Miami in...

Durban World Table Tennis Championships National Table Tennis...

Formula 1: Honda to return as Aston Martin...

FOOTBALL ONLINE: Zlín is threatened with direct relegation,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy