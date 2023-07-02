“Veiled women are now part of ‘us’ and this can arouse fears”

During a march against Islamophobia, in Paris, on November 10, 2019. JULIEN MATTIA / LE PICTORIUM / MAXPPP

In France, the veil invites itself today in the highest legal spheres. Evidenced by the decision of the Council of State, which comes, June 29, to maintain the ban on the veil in football competitions, imposed by the French Football Federation (FFF), to the chagrin of the group of Muslim women Les Hijabeuses, who had taken the case to the highest administrative court.

All over the world, the veil seems to arouse tensions, to varying degrees of intensity. With sometimes dramatic consequences, such as the death, in September 2022, of the young Iranian Mahsa Amini, while in police custody for a veil “badly worn”, which sparked a gigantic wave of protests.

When did these tensions start? In an interview with the “World of religions”, Oissila Saaidia, professor of contemporary history at the University of Lyon-II, author of “Islamic” veils in Muslim and European societies. History of a debate (Cerf, 236 pages, 20 euros), retraces the main stages.

Wearing the veil has been a subject of discussion in Muslim societies since the end of the 19th century. How did this debate arise?

This debate is linked to the political context that Muslim countries were experiencing at the time, marked by European imperialism. In the 19th century, a number of Muslim territories (Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt, etc.) came under the domination of colonial powers while the Ottoman Empire weakened. For Muslims a double question arises: how to explain this situation of inferiority? And how to get out?

Various social projects then emerge. By simplifying things, and recalling that there is a whole range of positions between these two tendencies, we can distinguish “modernists” from “traditionalists”. The former believe that Muslim societies must appropriate some of the Western contributions to catch up with Europe, while the latter, in the majority, consider that the domination suffered by Muslims is explained by a distance vis-à-vis the ‘Islam. According to them, we must therefore return to religion by working to understand it and apply it as well as possible.

Logically, “traditionalists” and “modernists” then do not have the same conception of the place of women in society. The “traditionalists” regard them as the guardians of traditions within the family, which means in particular that they must stay at home and wear the veil. The “modernists” believe, on the contrary, that women are part of the living forces of society and must leave the domestic space, in particular to educate themselves. According to them, they must be revealed in the same movement.

