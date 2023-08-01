Vélez fans attacked their club’s footballers, threatening them with weapons

Several Vélez players had an unexpected confrontation with die-hard supporters after returning to the Villa Olimpica stadium a few hours after the game in which Uruguayan stopper Diego Godín bid farewell to his professional career.

“We went to our cars to go home. It was dark everywhere when the “Barra Brava” cars came to us. There were probably five or six of them,” forward Gianluca Prestianni told ESPN television.

“They grabbed my jacket and hit me twice in the face. I was terribly scared. My teammates didn’t even want to go home so they wouldn’t be followed,” added the 17-year-old Argentine, who is considering leaving the club. “They surrounded the car and wanted me to get out of it, otherwise they would shoot me in the leg,” described defender Leonardo Jara.

The club strongly condemned the incident. The police interviewed the attacked players, according to the media, the footballers will not file a lawsuit against the aggressors. Coach Sebastián Méndez informed that the team will not return to training until safety is ensured.

Vélez Sarsfield won just five of 27 games and collected 27 points during an unsuccessful season. He took 25th place in the twenty-eight-member table.

