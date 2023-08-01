Home » Vélez fans attacked their club’s footballers, threatening them with weapons
Sports

Vélez fans attacked their club’s footballers, threatening them with weapons

by admin
Vélez fans attacked their club’s footballers, threatening them with weapons

Several Vélez players had an unexpected confrontation with die-hard supporters after returning to the Villa Olimpica stadium a few hours after the game in which Uruguayan stopper Diego Godín bid farewell to his professional career.

“We went to our cars to go home. It was dark everywhere when the “Barra Brava” cars came to us. There were probably five or six of them,” forward Gianluca Prestianni told ESPN television.

“They grabbed my jacket and hit me twice in the face. I was terribly scared. My teammates didn’t even want to go home so they wouldn’t be followed,” added the 17-year-old Argentine, who is considering leaving the club. “They surrounded the car and wanted me to get out of it, otherwise they would shoot me in the leg,” described defender Leonardo Jara.

The club strongly condemned the incident. The police interviewed the attacked players, according to the media, the footballers will not file a lawsuit against the aggressors. Coach Sebastián Méndez informed that the team will not return to training until safety is ensured.

Vélez Sarsfield won just five of 27 games and collected 27 points during an unsuccessful season. He took 25th place in the twenty-eight-member table.

See also  Queiroz, the coach of Iran: his story, Ronaldo, Florentino Perez and Klinsmann

You may also like

the moment of the announcement- Corriere TV

Soccer World Cup: USA scrape past historic end

Mariners Defeat Red Sox 6-2, Reach Season-High Winning...

Maguire’s mistake here is Onana’s furious reaction

Colombian Team Defeats Germany and Advances in 2023...

Fencing World Championships in Milan, Ukrainian Kharlan does...

TENNIS ONLINE: Nosková goes into the fight for...

Tips to avoid last minute holiday scams

Chinese Women’s Football Team Takes on European Champions:...

Tabakovic change to Germany official – sport.ORF.at

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy