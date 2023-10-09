Veljko Paunovic sets the record straight, remains with Chivas and celebrates Clásico Tapatío victory

CONFIRMED: Paunovic Stays with Chivas, Celebrates Win in Clásico Tapatío

In an unexpected turn of events, Veljko Paunovic has confirmed that he will continue to be the coach of Chivas. Earlier this week, rumors surrounding Paunovic’s departure circulated, causing uncertainty among fans and the Chivas organization. However, the Serbian coach has now put those rumors to rest, stating that he never made any plans to leave the team.

“I never told them I was leaving,” Paunovic clarified in an interview. “I am committed to Chivas and will continue to work towards our goals.”

Paunovic’s decision to stay comes as a relief to Chivas fans who were worried about the future of the team following the recent departure of several key players. His commitment to the team will undoubtedly boost morale and provide stability during this challenging time.

This news also puts an end to speculations linking Paunovic to Spanish club Almería. The coach denied any signing with Almería and reaffirmed his belief in Chivas’ project. With his stay confirmed, Paunovic can now fully focus on leading the team to success in upcoming matches and competitions.

When asked about his continuity with the team, Paunovic expressed his emotional attachment to Chivas, stating, “This club means a lot to me. I believe in the potential of our players and the support of our fans. Together, we can achieve great things.”

Following the confirmation of his stay, Chivas fans and players expressed their enthusiasm and support for Paunovic. The coach’s dedication to the team has reassured everyone that Chivas is in good hands and ready to conquer future challenges.

Stay tuned for further updates on this story, as Chivas aims to build on their recent win in the Clásico Tapatío and continue their journey under the guidance of Veljko Paunovic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

