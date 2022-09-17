Arrives in the hall “It was all beautiful” on the life of Paolo Rossi: “He had a determination out of the ordinary”

A smile like this cannot be forgotten. Such a sincere and generous smile, a rare smile, which also fills It was all beautiful – Story of Paolino and Pablito, the latest film by Walter Veltroni – produced by Palomar and at the cinema with Vision on 19, 20 and 21 September (and soon on Sky) – on the life of a boy like many capable of becoming a legend, Paolo Rossi.

From olive trees to Pertini — A journey that starts from Santa Lucia, a hamlet of Prato, when Paolino, playing football “in the olive grove”, learned the art of dribbling by discarding trees, and which, through the words of those who were close to him, moves throughout the career of the world champion, until his illness and his devastating death, at just 64 years old. A rich and exciting journey, which shows the jobs of elementary school as well as the unpublished audio of a funny and amused Sandro Pertini during the lunch at the Quirinale della Nazionale ’82 after the triumph in Spain, the interviews with Mixer (including the one after the stop for football bets) and those on Brazilian radios or local Perugian TVs (where Rossi tells of being abandoned by a very rancorous taxi driver in the middle of the night along the streets of Sao Paulo, because those three goals still hurt), the images of world victories captured from a new perspective by the journalist Michele Plastino in the stands with the fans but also the trip to the Maldives with his wife Federica Cappelletti and daughters Mavi and Sofia, the last one before the diagnosis. See also Watch out Dacia, in China they copy the Duster. And they sell it for 6 thousand euros

In between the testimonies of his teammates, from those who saw him as a child at the Cattolica Virtus to Cabrini and Tardelli – which Veltroni brought to the retreat hotel in Barcelona (“He entered here among the criticisms and left Pablito”, says Cabrini returning to their room, 208) – but also the moving words of his brother Rossano, of the children, of coaches like Castagner, of his wife. The golden years at Juve? Veltroni only shows the goals, “because it was right that at some point he would play there, but he preferred a dimension more similar to his Prato than him, like Vicenza or Perugia, a more human dimension of community”. Paolo, Paolino or Pablito, you too can choose, he brought light everywhere and Veltroni was able to show it now through the eyes of those who really loved him.

Descents and climbs — “I tried to tell the life of an Italian boy, who was called Paolo Rossi like so many others, who had a skinny physique, who came from a humble family and made it, but going through pain. Paolo fell a lot. times, because of physical problems or because of that crazy football betting case, but each time he was able to get up with an out of the ordinary determination: his life was a roller coaster. In this country we are used to falling and climbing, this virtue he is he interpreted with simplicity and great humility, showing the best way to be Italian “, explains Veltroni, contacted for this project by Federica Cappelletti and the production when Paolo was still alive. “After his death – says Rossi’s wife – at least eight Italian and foreign production companies called me, ready to do anything to make films or TV series about Paolo. For a moment I went into crisis, but I always believed in the work of Walter and Palomar and especially today when I have seen the result of what they have done I can only be happy for my choice. Thanks to his grace and his delicacy, Walter has managed to bring out the Paolo that I have known , the most intimate one. He was an extraordinary man and it is right that everyone knows “. Tardelli listens to her and nods: “Paolo appears here as the real man and the great dad he was. I hope that many will see this film, because Paolo is a magnificent example for all the new generations of athletes.” The closure is for his brother. Rossano: “Paolino has made his dream come true, mine and that of many kids who want to become footballers. What do I miss most? His smile is obvious.” See also US billionaires line up to buy Abramovich and sell Chelsea to become the biggest deal in professional sports history – yqqlm

September 17, 2022 (change September 17, 2022 | 11:03)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

